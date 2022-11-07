Gadsden man pleads guilty to health care fraud conspiracy

A Gadsden man was one of two people who pleaded guilty on Thursday in related cases involving multi-million-dollar health fraud conspiracies, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alabama’s Northern District.

James Ewing Ray, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler in Tuscaloosa.

Ray is the owner of Integrity Medical LLC, which markets health care items and services to medical providers.

According to his plea agreement, Ray between 2012 and 2018 conspired with others to pay and receive kickbacks to issue medically unnecessary prescriptions and other goods and services

Those charges then were billed to Medicare and other health insurers.

They included electro-diagnostic testing provided by QBR, or Diagnostic Referral Community, based in Huntsville. Ray in return, according to the release, received per-patient payments from QBR for inducing medical providers to order tests from it.

QBR’s owner, John Hornbuckle, 52, of Huntsville, pleaded guilty before Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and another count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.

Hornbuckle in his plea agreement admitted that QBR billed insurers millions of dollars for electro-diagnostic testing performed by its technicians, whether needed medically or not. QBR paid medical providers a per-patient fee for ordering tests that were reimbursed by Medicare and other government health care programs. Those payments were disguised as hourly payments for the providers’ and their staffs’ time.

In related legal action earlier this year, an Attalla man pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy prior to a trial in which his co-defendants, two Lewisburg, Tennessee, providers, were convicted on health care fraud and kickback charges.

Brian Bowman, 41, in his plea agreement admitted to marketing QBR’s electro-diagnostic testing to medical providers in return for a fee for each test ordered, collecting nearly $1 million.

Bowman’s co-defendants, Dr, Mark Murphy and his wife, both 65, were convicted after a multi-week trial.

The Murphys owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services, which operated in Decatur and Madison until closing in 2017. Evidence presented at trial showed they took more than $1 million in kickbacks.

Bowman and the Murphys are awaiting sentencing; sentencing remains to be scheduled for Ray and Hornbuckle.

The maximum penalty for kickback conspiracy is five years in prison. The maximum penalty for health care fraud conspiracy is 10 years in prison.

The guilty pleas by Ray and Hornbuckle were announced by Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District; Felix Rivera-Esparra, Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge; and Tamala Miles, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated the case; it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.B. Ward and Don Long.

