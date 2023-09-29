Gadsden moves closer to final animal spay/neuter, registration requirements

Work is accelerating on a strategy to address the number of stray animals roaming the streets of Gadsden.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee last week considered potential revisions to an ordinance requiring dogs or cats aged 6 months or older within the city limits to be spayed or neutered, and to be registered.

Director of City Services Tena King, who attended that meeting, said she expects a final version to be presented to the City Council on Tuesday as scheduled.

The revisions were presented toward the end of a more than hourlong, free-flowing discussion between council members, city officials and animal advocates over ideas for dealing with the problem, even as committee Chairman Jason Wilson observed, “I can promise you, we’re not going to get this right the first time, it’s not going to be a ‘silver bullet’ and it’s not going to be something we just wave a magic wand (to) fix this.”

The council passed the spay/neuter requirement in July. The registration component was approved by the Public Safety Committee on Aug. 8 and presented to the council, but was tabled for three weeks on Aug. 29 and for another two weeks on Sept. 19, both times on motions by council member Dixie Minatra.

Minatra, who is on the Public Safety Committee, has taken the lead in discussions with animal advocates and the public about the issue. She’s come up with five changes to the spay and neuter component, exempting:

• Animals incapable of breeding or medically unsuited for the procedures;

• Animals that are used by law enforcement or search and rescue teams;

• Animals that are registered with organizations like the American Kennel Club, and are actively being used to exhibit and compete and have competed in at least one legitimate competition in the past year;

• Service animals as defined by the Alabama Code;

• Animals in the care of a rescue organization that has a valid city business license (that may be revived to include those with 501(c)3 status after discussion at the committee meeting);

Those seeking exemptions would need to prove they qualify.

The other components of the ordinance, requiring the registration and licensing of dogs and cats and commercial breeders to purchase annual licenses, would remain intact. The receipts would be split between the city’s Animal Control operation and a spay and neuter program administered by the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.

That center’s director, former Gadsden Police Chief John Crane, attended the meeting and spoke in support of registration. “When Animal Control picks up an animal, they can check the registration, and instead of coming to us, (they see) this animal belongs two blocks over,” he said. “(They can) take it back to the owner (and) keep it out of the shelter.”

However, everyone present seemed to agree with Wilson’s contention that just passing an ordinance won’t fix the problem, which he said is faced by every municipality in the U.S. He said some have been successful, others less so in their strategies, but Gadsden doesn’t have unlimited resources from a growing economy and massive tax base to put into this.

Wilson pointed out that as passionate as people are about the issue, they all offer different solutions and generally don’t understand that it has many “moving parts” and that government is limited in a lot of ways as to what it can do.

Minatra said her research shows cities that are making headway in reducing the animal population have strong Animal Control operations and robust involvement from their Humane Society chapters, such as an aggressive volunteer programs and the pursuit of grants and sponsorships from and relationships with companies like Petco that sponsor adoption events.

She said there needs to be an aggressive adoption strategy before evaluating whether animals need to be euthanized.

King pointed out that Gadsden’s Humane Society is not a city agency, although it does have a contract with the city to accept animals it picks up. That wasn’t the case until Crane took over as director a couple of months ago, as the shelter was trying to follow a “no-kill” policy and wouldn’t accept city animals because it was full.

The city does have some oversight over the Humane Society, however, as it has five appointees on its board of directors, including an auditor who provides King with regular reports on the organization’s finances.

She also noted that multiple animal groups are also pursuing grants.

There was also discussion of potential private fundraising or even the establishment of a 501(c)3 group to support spay and neuter efforts, and provide vouchers to help pet owners with low incomes pay for the procedure. (People below a certain income level or on fixed incomes would be exempt from the proposed registration fees.)

“I don’t care who administers it,” Crane said of a spay/neuter program. “The one thing I keep hearing is ‘We’ve got to turn off the faucet.’ ”

Shannon Campbell, a former Humane Society board member, thanked council members for “actually hearing” comments about the issue.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation, as you all know,” she said. “We’re just thrilled that you’re trying to do some things that make a difference to save some animals and not have so many put down. I don’t think anybody wants to see the number euthanized that we’re having. Can every animal be saved? They positively cannot, but a lot can.”

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden moves toward finalizing animal ordinance