Gadsden police respond quickly to theft incident at downtown bank

Gadsden police responded quickly to a recent emergency call at a Gadsden bank, finding a suspect a short distance away and recovering property taken from the bank.

Gregory Brewster, 26, was charged with first-degree theft.

A man entered PNC Bank on Broad Street on Christmas Eve and climbed over the counter in an attempt to get at money. Employees were able to make it safely inside the vault and called police, according to a post on the Gadsden Police Department's Facebook page.

Within a minute, according to the post, officers were in the area and found the suspect a couple of blocks away. He was taken into custody and property was recovered.

GPD Capt. Wayne Keener said he appeared to be undergoing a mental health crisis.

No one was injured in the incident, or in the apprehension of the suspect.

Officers Tim Humphries, Micah Tubb, Ron Leek, Brent Whisenant, Hank Wells and Eric Sims and Sgt. Cliff Reed were involved in the response to the incident.

