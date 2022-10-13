Gadsden public works director arrested on theft charges

Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas "Mike" Hilton has been arrested on first-degree theft charges and was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center late Wednesday afternoon, according to the online inmate roster.

Details of the investigation were not released early Wednesday evening. First-degree theft of property is the theft of property or money valued at more than $2,500, according to the Alabama Code of Law.

Gadsden mayor-elect Craig Ford provided a statement before the arrest: "We are aware of the current situation with Public Works," he said. "Until authorities have concluded their investigation, we will not have any further comments."

Gadsden City Attorney Lee Roberts said Mayor Sherman Guyton is aware of the arrest and was saddened by the events. "We all hold him in the highest regard," Roberts said of Hilton. He said the mayor and others at city hall are awaiting the outcome of the full investigation.

Beyond that, Roberts said he didn't know about the investigation, and that he shouldn't. The Gadsden Police Department doesn't answer to the city attorney's office in a situation such as this; investigators answer to the Etowah County District Attorney's Office.

He said city officials are likely to meet Thursday to determine Hilton's job status while the charges are resolved.

