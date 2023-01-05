Gadsden public works director indicted on theft charge

An Etowah County grand jury returned an indictment against Gadsden's public works director for first-degree theft.

Thomas Michael Hilton, 59, has been on administrative leave since he was arrested Oct. 12, accused of taking more than $92,000 from the City of Gadsden.

The arrest happened before Mayor Craig Ford took office in November. City leaders have been following the developments in the legal case, including the indictment.

"We are aware of the latest development in this case. However, since this situation took place prior to our taking office on Nov. 7, 2022," Ford said, "we have been allowing the legal process to play out. As a result, I did recognize a need for leadership in the public works department in Mr. Hilton's absence.

"So, effective Dec. 30, 2022, Mr. Hilton has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the final outcome of his case," the mayor said. "This allows us to select an interim public works director so the department can move forward serving the citizens of Gadsden."

Prosecutors earlier gave notice in a court filing of their plan to provide evidence of aggravating circumstances in the case, and to seek a sentence — if Hilton is found guilty — that departs from the presumptive sentencing guidelines.

The complaint against Hilton accuses him of taking more than $92,000, property of the city, between April 24, 2014, and Oct. 12, 2022. Gadsden police investigated the case; no information has been available about how the theft is believed to have occurred.

Hilton had been slated for a preliminary hearing last month; that hearing was waived, and the case was bound over to the winter term of the grand jury. Since the indictment was returned, defense attorney William White filed a motion seeking discovery — information from the state about the charges and investigation.

"Mike maintains his innocence," White said earlier about the charge. "He looks forward to his day in court."

White said Hilton had received a lot of support from people in the community, which he appreciates.

