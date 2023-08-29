Gadsden school board taps Blackwell as interim superintendent, Maness as assistant

Two familiar faces will lead Gadsden City Schools while the system seeks a replacement for retiring Superintendent Tony Reddick.

The Gadsden City Board of Education on Monday named current Assistant Superintendent Keith Blackwell as interim superintendent and Sharon Maness, the system’s director of special education and elementary education, as interim assistant superintendent.

Keith Blackwell

Those interim positions are in place for 180 days; the board by state law must within 90 days formulate a plan for hiring a permanent superintendent, and within those 180 days have that person in place.

Reddick’s retirement is effective Friday. He served as superintendent for five years.

Blackwell’s appointment was approved 6-1, with the Rev. Z. Andre Huff from District 3 casting the dissenting vote. Maness was approved unanimously.

Huff and District 2 member Rita Smith brought up the Alabama Association of School Board’s 2021 bylaws that advise, when short notice of a vacancy is given, against naming someone who might be a candidate for the permanent superintendent’s position to an interim role because it might give that person an advantage over other candidates who apply.

Huff said that was his argument at a board meeting last week, which failed to produce an interim, and remained his argument on Monday.

“If you want what’s best for the system,” Huff said, “you don’t want ... qualified candidates to not apply, feeling that this position is already set up for someone.” He said having an interim who’s a candidate for the position “could discourage people on the outside (from applying) for the position because they feel like you’re posting a position, but you’ve already got it filled. You’re just going through the formalities.”

However, District 5 representative Mark Dayton, who is on the bylaws committee for the AASB, said the intent of that language was to deal with short notice situations caused by the firing of a superintendent, something that became prevalent during COVID. He said Reddick had given the board way more than a 30-day notice of his retirement.

Sharon Maness

Board President Allen Millican noted that the AASB bylaws are guidelines and don’t set board policy.

Millican also pointed out that if Blackwell, should he be a contender for the permanent role, has any advantage over other candidates, it’s respect he’s “earned” from school personnel and city leaders over the years, but he added that he’d be watching Blackwell as an interim and would have no hesitation “helping show him the door” should he not measure up.

Blackwell and Maness had emerged as the top candidates for the interim superintendent role.

However, Millican on Monday read a letter from Maness, who was not present, citing the need to stay in her present position because of state Board of Education monitoring of the system set for late September, plus personal family obligations, for rejecting a chance to serve as interim superintendent. She said she’d be willing to serve in the assistant’s role.

Millican if he had his choice, he’d go with Maness to lead the system, even though he “thinks the world” of Blackwell.

He said he’d known Maness for years, called her “the best special education person in Alabama,” but said as usual she “put the kids first” because she knew she wouldn’t “be able to give 110% to the job” as interim superintendent.

Millican added, “We couldn’t have two better candidates to lead us in this particular time and under these particular circumstances.”

Blackwell has been in the system for 25 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. He taught science and was assistant principal at the old Gadsden High School; was assistant principal then principal at Gadsden City High School; and was director of school operations for the system until becoming assistant superintendent last year.

“I’m excited,” Blackwell said. “We’ve got a lot to do, we’ve got monitoring coming up and as a staff we’re preparing for that. It’s something I’ll oversee along with Ms. Maness.

“I’ve been in this school system a long time, I love this system, I’ve always been a Titan (GCHS mascot) and we’re going to move forward,” he said.

Maness, a native of Augusta, Georgia, has more than three decades of experience in education, two of them with Gadsden City Schools. She was a teacher and administrator (assistant principal at General Forrest Middle School, and assistant principal and principal after its name change to Emma Sansom Middle School).

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden school board picks interim superintendent, assistant