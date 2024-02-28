Gadsden State adds precision machining apprenticeship program

Gadsden State Community College is adding a new work-based apprenticeship program, according to a news release from the school.

The Consortium of Machining Education Training will be offered at Gadsden's East Broad Campus and Anniston's Ayers Campus.

It will allow students to train in precision machining and advanced manufacturing two days a week, and work for an industry partner three days a week, for a salary of at least $15 an hour.

Those partners include Choice Fabricators, Gadsden Tool Inc., Prince Metal Stamping, Stamped Products Inc. and Weaver Diversified Industries in Etowah County; Aerospace Coatings International, Alabama Specialty Products, General Dynamics OTS, Lee Brass and Manufacturing Technology and Services LLC in Calhoun County; XYZ Control Inc. in St. Clair County; and Siemens Energy is in DeKalb County.

Precision machinists, according to the release, are skilled professionals who operate and maintain machinery to fabricate metal, plastic or other materials with high precision and accuracy. They take specific engineering drawings or blueprints and use tools like lathes, milling machines, grinders and computer numerical control machines to produce components with tight tolerances.

"Machinists play a crucial role in manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, automotive and medical device manufacturing, where precision and quality are paramount,” said Alan Smith, GSCC's dean of Workforce Development.

Students can earn an Associate in Applied Science in Precision Machining. “In addition to receiving a valuable credential, the students will also have two years of industry-verified experience,” Smith said. “They may also have the opportunity to continue as a full-time employee at the industry in which they trained.”

Application deadline for the first cohort — up to 31 students will be accepted — is March 29. Students must apply for admission to the college at gadsdenstate.edu/apply; complete an application for the program at gadsdenstate.edu/comet (general program information is available there as well); submit their high school and/or college transcripts to the Admissions Office; send ACT scores and unofficial transcripts, plus a 300- to 500-word essay on how the program meshes with their goals, to work-based learning specialist Keri Wood at kwood@gadsdenstate.edu.

Students accepted into the program must pass a background check and drug screen.

For more information on retiring, email Andy Robertson, coordinator of Workforce Development, arobertson@gadsdenstate.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Gadsden State adds new work-based apprenticeship program