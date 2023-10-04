Gadsden State unveils renovations to Health Sciences buildings

School officials say renovations to Bevill Hall and Helderman Hall on Gadsden State Community College’s Wallace Drive Campus will help with the Health Sciences Department’s mission of training professionals to better serve patients.

A ribbon-cutting for the upgrades to the two buildings — Helderman Hall houses the Nursing program, Bevill Hall the other Health Sciences programs — was held Monday, attracting students, faculty and community members.

Health Sciences Dean Joey Battles said the goal is “making sure they (students) are exposed to the most up-to-date equipment that’s out there, because when they go into hospital settings, we want to make sure whether it’s the smallest hospital or the largest hospital, they’re prepared to work with patients.”

The renovations include more than $1 million in new equipment, “We have two new X-ray rooms and a portable X-ray machine,” he said, “plus about $100,000 worth of lab equipment,” Battles said.

“We have new mannequins to be used in our nursing program and six new ... specialized patient rooms like doctors’ offices,” he said, “so we can bring actors in, we’re going to pay them, so our students can interact with them like real patients.”

There’s now an ambulance simulator in Bevill Hall and a car simulator where students can practice extracting patients from vehicles.

Two new testing labs have been constructed that hold about 96 and 40 students, respectively, and there also are a couple of new student lounges with furniture and vending machines.

“Sometimes our students have classes from 8 to 10 in the morning,” Battles said, “and then their labs might not be until the afternoon. This gives them a place to go hang out and study, or just relax.”

There also are three new testing spaces, office spaces for medical directors and adjunct faculty, and mini-library spaces. Other physical improvements include new signage and exterior lighting, and upgraded elevators and restrooms.

“This is a great day for Gadsden State,” said Battles, who noted that upcoming grants will fund an additional $400,000 in equipment. “We’re always thrilled when we can do stuff for students. This is all about them.”

Kathy Murphy, Gadsden State's president, thanked Battles “for the work you have done to bring this to fruition today,” adding, “To all of the faculty and staff in our health sciences (department), to all of our health sciences students, we’re so delighted you chose to come and do your studies here with us.”

Gadsden State currently has 581 Health Sciences students, according to the school. Programs include Dental Assisting, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assistant Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing, Radiography and Surgical Operating Room Technician.

For more information, visit https://www.gadsdenstate.edu/programs-of-study/health-sciences.cms.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden State unveils renovations to Health Sciences buildings