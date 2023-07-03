Gadsden woman charged in 2022 death of JSU student struck in crosswalk

A Gadsden woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the November 2022 death of a Jacksonville State University student struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on campus.

Olivia Lowrey, 19, was arrested Wednesday and bonded out of the Jacksonville City Jail. A court date is set for Aug. 1, according to a Facebook post by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Police say Leah Tarvin was struck by Lowrey’s vehicle on Nov. 2, 2022, while crossing Alabama Highway 21 in front of JSU’s Brewer Hall.

Tarvin, 22, from Holly Pond, was treated at the scene and airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she died Nov. 4. She was a forensic investigations major and a member of the Marching Southerners band.

Reporting at the time stated that Lowrey stopped at the scene. Jacksonville police subsequently launched an investigation, assisted by state troopers from the city’s Alabama Law Enforcement Agency post.

According to the Facebook post, investigators reviewed cellphone and vehicle data and surveillance camera footage; interviewed multiple witnesses to the incident; and consulted GPS data experts.

JSU officials in a statement following the accident bemoaned the number of incidents at campus crosswalks on Alabama Highways 21 and 204, noting that four pedestrians had been injured in three similar incidents in 2022.

They asked people to contact the state Department of Transportation, noting that the university and city were limited on the steps they could take with state highways.

An ALDOT official told Al.com that the intersections had recently been upgraded and were “marked with advanced warning signs and other devices to warn drivers to yield for pedestrians, which is required by state law.”

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden woman charged in fatal JSU incident