Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg requests sentencing delay due to cooperation with prosecutors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Beaman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A lawyer for Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and associate of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to delay his client's sentencing date by 90 days.

Greenberg's cooperation with prosecutors in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, which could knock time off the 12-year sentence he faces, will not be fully resolved when his sentencing date of Aug. 19, his lawyer Fritz Scheller said in court filings.

“Pursuant to his plea agreement with the Government, Mr. Greenberg has been cooperating with the Government and has participated in a series of proffers," Scheller wrote. "Said cooperation, which could impact his ultimate sentence, cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing. The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing."

MATT GAETZ SAYS HE'S 'LEADING THE FREE BRITNEY MOVEMENT IN CONGRESS'

Greenberg, 37, also needs an extension to work out how much in restitution he will likely have to pay in connection to identity theft charges, Scheller said.

"Because the restitution issue involves multiple parties and disputed amounts, the matter cannot be resolved prior to Mr. Greenberg’s current sentencing date," he wrote.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges in May, including the sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, wire fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

The guilty plea came less than two months after news reports revealed that Greenberg's friend, Gaetz, was also under federal investigation for sex trafficking. Gaetz has denied ever having sex with a minor and has said the investigation was part of an extortion campaign against his family.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Justice Department reportedly expanded its investigation into Gaetz to examine whether he obstructed justice in connection with the investigation into him and Greenberg.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Matt Gaetz, Florida, Justice Department, Crime, Court

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg requests sentencing delay due to cooperation with prosecutors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Seeks Sentencing Delay to Continue Cooperating

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutJoel Greenberg—the Rep. Matt Gaetz wingman who pleaded guilty and is now helping authorities investigate the congressman’s involvement in an underage sex ring—has so much evidence that he needs more than 44 days to share it.In a court document filed Tuesday, Greenberg, the disgraced local tax collector, asked a federal judge to push back his sentencing.The letter describes “ongoing cooperation which will not be completed prior to his current sentencin

  • Matt Gaetz associate, who is cooperating with federal investigators, asks for sentencing delay

    Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax official, pleaded guilty in May to six counts tied to wire fraud, identity theft, bribery and the sex trafficking of a minor.

  • Boston passengers react to Fourth of July holiday air travel

    Logan Airport wasn't quite as busy as other airport across the United States, but passengers shared their experiences elsewhere.

  • Blinken calls for indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, stressing the need for all parties to commit to an immediate and indefinite ceasefire in the northern Tigray region, the State Department said. The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire last week after its troops pulled out of the Tigray capital of Mekelle in what it called a strategic withdrawal. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) dismissed that truce as a joke and said it had driven the government out of the city.

  • How surging Delta variant may impact Bay Area after 4th of July

    Last summer there was a surge in COVID-19 cases. This summer, 64% of people 12 and older in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated, but it's still not enough. Doctors say the Delta variant could create clusters of new cases after the holiday weekend:

  • Now You Can Actually Live Aboard the World’s Largest Superyacht

    London’s Winch Design and Tillberg Design are creating a 730-foot superyacht with condominiums for sale—by invitation

  • Meet the Nebraska baseball pledge from KC who KU, K-State are recruiting to play QB

    Blue Valley Northwest’s Mikey Pauley has a chance to play baseball or football (maybe even both) in college.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 6th, 2021

    It’s been a relatively bullish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot and early high, however, to avoid another day in the red.

  • 2018 champion Kerber vs. No. 1 Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

    When Angelique Kerber grabbed the opening set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday, the full-capacity crowd saluted the accomplishment with cheers that bounced off the closed roof at No. 1 Court. Unlike the other women headed to the semifinals at the All England Club, this is not new to her. The owner of three Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2018, Kerber moved back into the final four at the grass-court major by using her knee-to-the-turf agility and quick reflexes to beat No. 19 seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.

  • Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Photo After Cancer Diagnosis | Billboard News

    Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has shared the first photo of himself after revealing his cancer diagnosis in June.

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed to the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • U.S. finalizes Belarus air travel restrictions after aircraft diversion

    The U.S. Transportation Department finalized an order on Tuesday banning ticket sales for air travel between the United States and Belarus, acting after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard. The department on June 29 had issued a show cause order proposing the restrictions after the U.S. State Department determined that limiting travel between the United States and Belarus was in Washington's foreign policy interest in light of the diversion of the Ryanair flight.

  • Aaron Rodgers hasn’t gathered with his receivers, yet

    Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers [more]

  • Bleacher Report suggests Ben Simmons, Gordon Hayward trade between Sixers, Hornets

    The Charlotte Hornets could be a team that takes a risk on Ben Simmons in the trade market this summer, as suggested recently by Bleacher Report.

  • GOP lawmaker joins recall race targeting California governor

    A California lawmaker on Tuesday joined the growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley — one of Newsom’s most vocal critics at the Statehouse, and a rising personality in the California GOP — announced on Twitter that he would enter the race. “I’ve said I’m ready to play whatever role will do the most to get our movement across the finish line,” Kiley said, referring to the recall election.

  • The minivan could be on the verge of a comeback, but the chip shortage has helped make it the rarest find on dealer lots

    Available inventory of new and used minivans is lower than any other type of car, and demand is pushing prices to new highs.

  • Ben Simmons Adheres to the Wimbledon Spectators' Tradition of Really Dressin'

    The Sixers guard got his photo taken alongside his new girlfriend Maya Jama in one hell of a corduroy club jacket.

  • Some 150 students missing after Nigerian school raid

    About 150 students were missing on Monday after armed men raided a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state, the latest in a wave of mass kidnappings targeting schoolchildren for ransom.Police said they were in hot pursuit alongside military personnel.The attack on the Bethel Baptist High School is the 10th mass school abduction since December in northwest Nigeria.Parent John Evans said he had recently told his daughter that God would protect her while she studied at the school.''My daughter told me daddy I don't like this school, remove me from this school. I said baby, you are starting exams on Monday and I am told that by Friday you will be vacated, so just be patient...just this morning, at about 6 a.m., I received a phone call that they have entered the school... kidnappers, that all our children were packed, including my daughter. We rushed down here, we confirmed that they were all packed.''Dozens of distraught parents gathered at the school compound, some weeping and crying out, standing in groups awaiting news.Police said gunmen shooting wildly attacked overnight and overpowered the school's security guards, taking an unspecified number of students into a nearby forest.A police statement said 26 people including a female teacher had been rescued.Armed men, known locally as bandits, have made an industry of kidnapping students for ransom in northwest Nigeria, with Kaduna state particularly hard hit. They have taken nearly 1,000 people from schools in the last eight months, more than 150 of whom remain missing.

  • 'Conspiracyland' podcast: The secret lives and brutal death of Jamal Khashoggi

    Jamal Khashoggi was Saudi Arabia's most prominent journalist, writing for one of the United States' premier newspapers. What happened to him inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018, was shocking. And the more one digs into his murder, the more it becomes clear: This was the result of a real-life conspiracy. The latest season of Yahoo News' conspiracy theory podcast "Conspiracyland" is out now.

  • McConnell explains what it will take for him to talk more with Biden

    McConnell explains what it will take for him to talk more with Biden