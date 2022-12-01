Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years in prison for charges including sex trafficking a minor

Gaetz Investigation-Associate (Orlando Sentinel)

Joel Greenberg, a friend and business associate of US Representative Matt Gaetz, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and stalking a political opponent.

Greenberg became a person of public interest after the Justice Department announced it was investigating minor sex trafficking allegations against Mr Gaetz.

Mr Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been brought against the lawmaker.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, which include sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official, according to court records.