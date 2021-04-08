Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

  • FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. Greenberg has been charged with trafficking a minor, stalking a political opponent, producing fake IDs, identity theft, embezzlement and bribery. But it's his friendship with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that is attracting the most attention now as federal investigators have launched a sex trafficking probe into the Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
1 / 2

Gaetz Political Career

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE SCHNEIDER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz's is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz's, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It's a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Greenberg, said after the hearing.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly. Gaetz has denied the allegations and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.

A call to the congressman's cellphone on Thursday yielded a message that he was not accepting calls at this time. He also did not respond to a text message.

When asked directly if Greenberg, a former local tax collector outside Orlando, was cooperating with prosecutors on the Gaetz case, Scheller cited attorney-client privilege. But he said Greenberg's cooperation would likely be contingent on whether it was required by prosecutors to get a plea deal.

“If someone signs a cooperation agreement, they are required to cooperate,” Scheller told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Orlando.

Scheller also refused to answer when asked if Greenberg had any incriminating evidence against Gaetz.

“I think if Mr. Greenberg accepts a plea agreement, he will want to show his sense of remorse, which he does have, and his sense of acceptance of responsibility," Scheller said. “He's uniquely situated."

Greenberg’s legal problems began last summer when he was arrested on charges of stalking a political opponent. Greenberg mailed fake letters to his opponent’s school signed by a nonexistent “very concerned student” who alleged the opponent had engaged in sexual misconduct with another student, according to an indictment from last June.

Last August, Greenberg was charged with sex trafficking a girl between ages 14 and 17 and using a state database to look up information about the girl and other people with whom he was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships, according to an indictment.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Additional charges accusing Greenberg of embezzling $400,000 from the Seminole County Tax Collector's office were added last month, according to the indictment.

Greenberg had been scheduled to go to trial in Orlando in June.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said Thursday that the trial would be pushed back to July if Greenberg is unable to reach a deal with prosecutors by the middle of next month.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney for Gaetz associate: ‘I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.’

    Fritz Scheller, attorney for Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, responded to a reporter’s question on Thursday about whether the Florida congressman should be worried based on what occurred in court proceedings. Scheller speculated that Gaetz “is not feeling very comfortable today.”

  • Matt Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg will likely accept a plea deal, his lawyers told a judge

    Greenberg and Gaetz are the focus of a wide-ranging DOJ investigation into whether they broke federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Key figure in Matt Gaetz probe likely cooperating with federal prosecutors

    “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” said Joel Greenberg's defense attorney.

  • Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz to speak before pro-Trump women's group as scandal widens

    Rep. Matt Gaetz will speak at a Trump resort in Florida on Friday as he continues to publicly defend himself amid a Justice Department investigation.

  • David Jolly’s advice to Matt Gaetz: ‘Shut up, hire a lawyer, and resign’

    In light of the reporting that Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the Trump White House for a blanket pre-emptive pardon, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, and former Florida Congressman David Jolly discuss Gaetz’s connection to Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, who has already been charged with corruption and sex trafficking a minor, among other crimes

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden wants top companies to pay up

    And the White House unveils executive actions on gun control.

  • Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

    Tom Williams/CQ/GettyMatt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal. The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

    Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs. World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who won the Mrs. Sri Lanka title at a televised pageant held in Colombo on Sunday.

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • With the FBI listening, Kylr Yust allegedly told ex-girlfriend he killed 17 year old

    The audio also captured Yust and his ex girlfriend trying to use a Ouija board to communicate with Kara Kopetsky’s spirit.

  • Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello makes full-grown adult Kyle Palmieri shave his beard

    Lou "GM with a bunch of weird rules" Lamoriello claimed another innocent beard's life, as Kyle Palmieri's neck-tarp was added to his kill count.

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • White House pushes back on conservative argument over Georgia, Colorado voting laws amid MLB dispute

    A dispute over voting laws in Georgia and Colorado reached the WH briefing room Tuesday after MLB announced it was moving the All-Star Game. Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the decision to relocate the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta to Denver as a protest against new Georgia voting laws.

  • Gamecocks drop midweek rivalry contest to North Carolina in extra innings

    South Carolina went to Charlotte and couldn’t claim the Battle of the Carolinas.

  • U.S. interior secretary looks to restore Utah monuments slashed by Trump

    U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will kick off a two-day visit to Utah on Thursday where she will meet with tribes and political officials to discuss the potential restoration of two national monuments that were slashed in size by former President Donald Trump in order to open them to mining and drilling. The visit is the centerpiece of Haaland’s first multi-state tour since being confirmed last month as the first Native American cabinet member, and will hold symbolic power given the importance of the monuments to Southwestern tribes. Haaland, whose job gives her oversight of America’s vast public and tribal lands, will visit Utah’s San Juan and Kane counties to discuss the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments as part of a review of their boundaries launched by Joe Biden on the Democrat president's first day in office, according to the Interior Department.

  • Alabama governor lifts mask rules, urges common sense

    Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that Alabama is shifting to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, keeping her promise to let a statewide face mask order expire Friday. Ivey said she's issuing a "greatly slimmed down" health order that has few restrictions. It encourages people to keep taking precautions such as voluntarily wearing masks, but no longer includes a statewide mask order.

  • NHL trade tracker: Sizing up the deals that occurred before the April 12 deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on April 12. Analyzing the trades that have happened in the leadup to the final day.

  • Teen activist is making climate change resources accessible to non-English speakers

    Sophia Kianni the youngest member of the United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

  • GM slows production in some plants due to semiconductor chip shortage

    General Motors is reducing production in some of its North American plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. Why it matters: The chip shortage is affecting automotive companies around the world, with semiconductors functioning as a key component for steering systems, car brakes and other automobile features. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GM has temporarily closed some plants, with expected downtimes ranging from a week to several weeks. GM expects the closures will cost them between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in operating profits this year. The chip shortage stems from slowed production and manufacturing in 2020. Semiconductor chips require long lead times due to their complicated technology, resulting in a backlog of demand. Between the lines: The chip shortage is having a significant impact on the auto industry's recovery from COVID-19. Inventories are running short, just as the big spring selling season begins, which means a mismatch of supply and demand, and is already leading to higher prices, Axios' Joann Muller notes. What they're saying: "We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM," General Motors said in a statement. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible," the company added. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dow Jones Up, Nasdaq Rallies As Powell Speaks; Square, Okta Lead Growth Stocks

    The S&P 500 hit a new high but the Dow Jones industrials climbed Thursday, amid higher-than-expected jobless claims and Fed Chief Jerome Powell's comments.