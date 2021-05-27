Gaetz held an 'America First' rally in The Villages

On May 7, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke at an “America First” rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at The Villages retirement community in Florida.

Video Transcript

MATT GAETZ: And so today we send a strong message to the weak establishment in both parties. America First isn't going away. We're going on tour. Here in Florida and across this great country, we love America so much. And we will not wave the flag of surrender. Unbossed, unbought, unbowed. That is the mantra of America First. We will not cave-- we will not cave to the foreign interests abroad or the special interests here at home. We will put our people first. And we will not make exception for that.

