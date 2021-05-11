Gaetz investigators reportedly seeking cooperation from his ex-girlfriend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal investigators are reportedly pushing for cooperation from two key witnesses in the probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), including his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators are seeking cooperation from an ex-girlfriend of Gaetz who was formerly an intern on Capitol Hill, and they could also "soon gain the formal cooperation" of former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, CNN reported on Tuesday. It had previously been reported that Greenberg was cooperating with investigators since last year, and according to CNN, a deadline for him to reach a plea agreement is coming this week. Greenberg has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery.

Gaetz has been facing an investigation over whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and violated federal sex trafficking laws. He has denied any wrongdoing. The former girlfriend investigators are seeking cooperation from reportedly joined the Florida lawmaker on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas that has become a focus of the investigation, and she was "involved in some of the financial transactions that the FBI has obtained" and is "believed to have knowledge of drug use and arrangements with women," CNN writes.

Investigators are almost finished collecting evidence in the probe, CNN also reports, but it's expected to take "some time" for the Justice Department to determine whether there's enough evidence to support an indictment. Read more at CNN.

More stories from theweek.com
Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject
Conservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership vote
McCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

Recommended Stories

  • Trump family members got ‘inappropriately close’ to Secret Service agents, book claims

    Concerns over bonds involving Trump’s then daughter in-law Vanessa and daughter Tiffany revealed in Carol Leonnig’s Zero Fail Vanessa Trump with Donald Trump Jr, her former husband, in April 2018. The book claims agents reported that Vanessa Trump ‘started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family’. Photograph: AP Two Trump family members got “inappropriately – and perhaps dangerously – close” to agents protecting them while Donald Trump was president, according to a new book on the US Secret Service. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, by the Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, is published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. Leonnig won a Pulitzer prize in 2015, for her reporting on security failures at the Secret Service. She was also part of the Post team which won a Pulitzer for its work on Edward Snowden’s leaks about National Security Agency surveillance techniques and reported extensively on Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. She has also won three Polk awards. With Philip Rucker, Leonnig also co-authored A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, a well-received 2020 White House exposé. In her new book, she writes that Secret Service agents reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family”. Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. Leonnig reports that the agent concerned did not face disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were official guardians of Vanessa Trump at that point. Leonnig also writes that Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, broke up with a boyfriend and “began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail”. Secret Service leaders, the book says, “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent”. Agents are prohibited from forming personal relationships with those they protect, out of concern that such feelings could cloud their judgment. Both Tiffany Trump and the agent said nothing untoward was happening, Leonnig writes, and pointed out the nature of the agent’s job meant spending time alone with his charge. The agent was subsequently reassigned. Leonnig also reports that it was not clear if Donald Trump knew what Secret Service personnel were saying about his daughter and daughter-in-law. But she says the president did repeatedly seek to remove Secret Service staff he deemed to be overweight or too short for the job. “I want these fat guys off my detail,” Trump is reported to have said, possibly confusing office-based personnel with active agents. “How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?”

  • If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?

    The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast crew discusses what role Republicans like Liz Cheney have to play in the future of the GOP (if any).

  • Former Arizona AG who quit the GOP said the people running the recount there 'lost and they can't get over it'

    Grant Woods, who left the GOP and became a Democrat during Trump's presidency, criticized his former colleagues involved in the audit.

  • Mitt Romney reportedly accosted Josh Hawley over the Capitol riot: 'You have caused this!'

    The usually mild-mannered Utah senator "erupted" over Hawley's election objections on January 6, The Washington Post reported.

  • White Fragility Results in 2 Black Boys Being Pulled from Class at Their Oklahoma Elementary Schools for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirts

    It’s incredibly frustrating seeing white people spin a statement as innocuous as “Black Lives Matter” as politics. It’s not political; it’s literally just a more concise way of saying “the color of our skin shouldn’t dictate the way we’re treated.” Of course, facts have never gotten in the way of white feelings, and as a result, two Black boys were pulled out of class at their Oklahoma elementary schools for wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.

  • With Liz Cheney vote, the Republican Party faces a moment of reckoning on Trump — again

    The Republican Party’s leaders are once again failing to confront Donald Trump's sustained war on reality and truth because they think they need his support to have a chance at winning in an upcoming election.

  • Caitlyn Jenner reveals she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it'

    California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she sat out the 2020 election and headed to the golf course instead. Jenner, the former reality TV star and athlete who's running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, told CNN she "didn't even vote" last year. Jenner is a Republican, and she said that "out here in California," a blue state, voting for a Republican president is "not gonna work." Asked if she voted down-ticket, though, Jenner said she skipped that as well. "It was voting day and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there," Jenner said. "And I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf, and I said, 'Eh, I'm not doing that.'" Politico previously reported that Jenner "did not cast ballots in nearly two-thirds of the elections in which she was eligible to vote since 2000," and although she expressed support for former President Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016, she "never cast a ballot in the 2016 elections." Asked by CNN's Dana Bash how she can get voters "excited" to get out and vote for her, then, Jenner responded, "Because I'm cute and adorable?" NEW: @Caitlyn_Jenner tells @DanaBashCNN that she didn't vote at all in 2020. Not even down-ballot. "It was Election Day, and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf." pic.twitter.com/mNAbtLA2RM — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) May 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectConservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership voteMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Psaki defends the White House's 'quote approval' rule as reporters grow frustrated

    While prior administrations have followed the practice, some reporters told Politico that Biden's team was abusing it.

  • English Heritage condemns 'trophy hunters' who took pictures after shooting deer at stately home

    Hunters have been condemned by English Heritage over pictures they took posing with dead muntjac deer at one of the organisation's properties. Officials said that some of the hunters were not "respectful" to the deer, which were shot as part of a cull at Wrest Park, in Bedfordshire. The group were believed to have paid to visit the park and shoot muntjac, which are an invasive species. They then posed, grinning, with the animals with the stately home as a backdrop. Photographs of the hunt were then shared widely on Facebook, and condemned by local animal rights groups. Their shoot was not illegal, as it was licenced, but English Heritage said posing with dead animals is not respectful. Bedfordshire Against Trophy Hunting urged its followers to bombard English Heritage with disapproving messages. The group said: "For a national charity this really is quite grubby and we should expect better from them. They may seek to protect the national heritage but there are parts of it that should be consigned to history - such as all these blood 'sports' that they embrace e.g. killing innocent animals for fun and money." A spokesperson for English Heritage said the organisation was "shocked and saddened" by the pictures, adding that while culls take place on the land, shooting "for sport" is not allowed.

  • U.S. judge tosses NRA bankruptcy bid, letting New York seek dissolution

    (Reuters) -A federal judge in Dallas ruled on Tuesday that the National Rifle Association cannot use bankruptcy to reorganize in gun-friendly Texas, a serious blow to the gun rights group's effort to avoid a lawsuit in New York seeking its dissolution. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale said the NRA did not file for Chapter 11 in good faith, but instead filed to avoid oversight by New York Attorney General Letitia James and gain an "unfair litigation advantage" over her. James sued to shut down the NRA in August, accusing it of diverting millions of dollars to fund luxuries for officials including longtime Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenses.

  • Georgia governor signs bill repealing citizen's arrest law after Ahmaud Arbery shooting

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday signed into a bill repealing a citizen's arrest law from 1863.Why it matters: The legislation was passed in response to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, who Kemp said had been "a victim of vigilante-style violence that has no place in our country or our state."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKemp said before signing the bill, House Bill 479, that the legislation "makes Georgia the first state in the country to repeal its citizen's arrest statue.""Today we are replacing this Civil War-era law, ripe for abuse, with language that balances the sacred right of self-defense of person and property with our shared responsibility to root out injustice and set our state on a better path forward."KempWhat they're saying: Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Arbery, said after the signing that the legislation "will make people think before they take action into their own hands," per AP.The big picture: Arbery was out jogging when he was shot on Feb. 23, 2020.Three white men who told police they suspected Arbery had committed a burglary are facing charges including murder and hate crimes over his death.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject

    During a Senate Judiciary Committee on "ghost guns" (firearms made at home that lack a serial number) on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to change the subject to a debate about police funding. "If you don't support abolishing the police, why do you keep voting for nominees who advocate abolishing the police?," Cruz asked his Democratic colleagues, referring to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, whom President Biden has nominated to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) responded to Cruz's attempted diversion by telling him his words were "a complete distortion of [Gupta's and Clarke's] positions" before adding that "we're not here to talk about those nominees. If you want to stay, we can do it at the end of the hearing, but right now we're gonna move on." Cruz was next seen getting up and walking out of the room, and though the timing was conspicuous, he left to attend another overlapping committee meeting. "As you well know, Senator Cruz, that is a complete distortion of their positions" -- Sen. Blumenthal (you can then see Cruz walking out of the gun violence hearing) pic.twitter.com/y9eHZFbwnY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021 This story has been updated to include Cruz's explanation for leaving the hearing. More stories from theweek.comConservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership voteMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speakerThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinking

  • Putin orders new gun control regulations after school shooting kills 8

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the Russian Federal Service of National Guard Troops to start working on new gun regulations following a school shooting that left at least eight people dead, according to the Kremlin.Driving the news: A gunman on Tuesday morning attacked a school in the city of Kazan and killed seven students and one teacher, while leaving 21 other people hospitalized, AP reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspect was 19 years old and the firearm used was registered in his name, said Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is located, per AP. It is not yet known what type of firearm was used."While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students," AP notes.The big picture: The new gun regulations will be focused on the types of firearms that are available for civilian use. "Applicants for a firearm’s license must pass psychological exams and own a smoothbore shotgun for a trial period before obtaining a rifle," The New York Times writes.Putin also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.He directed government officials to provide medical psychological assistant to the victims. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent an airplane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sean Hannity calls Jimmy Kimmel 'an ignorant a**hole' for criticizing Caitlyn Jenner

    Hannity once again challenged Kimmel to renew their war of words that first began in early 2018.

  • Apparently It’s Really Hard to Divorce an Obscenely Rich Person

    In case you haven’t heard, divorcing your ultra-wealthy, high-profile husband is in for spring 2021. From Bill and Melinda Gates to the former Mr. and Mrs. Kim Kardashian West, some of the most illustrious, moneyed unions of our time are coming to an end this year. But divorce is hard, and while having billions of […] The post Apparently It’s Really Hard to Divorce an Obscenely Rich Person appeared first on InsideHook.

  • COVID-19 patients in India are developing deadly 'black fungus' infections that can lead to blindness

    Doctors say steroids, which have proved effective for those severely ill with COVID-19, may inadvertently fuel cases by dampening the immune system.

  • Two Asian American Passengers Attacked in Separate Incidents on SF Muni Buses

    Two Asian American victims were attacked in separate incidents while riding San Francisco’s Muni buses in the Tenderloin District on May 9, local authorities revealed. Isolated assaults: The attacks, which have so far resulted in the arrest of one suspect, are being investigated by San Francisco police as separate incidents from each other, reported KPIX. An Asian woman suffered a split lip after she was allegedly hit in the face for no reason by a male passenger as she was boarding the Muni 38 Geary Express bus before 9 a.m.

  • The Cesspool That Gave Rise to Stephen Miller

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/YouTubeLast August, the conservative writer David Horowitz, who mentored Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen Miller, emailed me. Subject: “Your book.” He wrote, “I was more than generous with you, and you repaid me by raping me and my reputation, which I assure you will survive your malicious drivel.”The 82-year-old former Marxist was referring to my biography, Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda, which drew in part from email exchanges Horowitz had forwarded to me, showing conversations with Miller between 2012 and 2017, including those with him feeding Miller talking points for some of Trump’s most incendiary campaign speeches, which the reality TV mogul regurgitated. Horowitz met Miller as a Santa Monica high school student and shaped his career, introducing him to Tea Party Minnesota congresswoman Michelle Bachman, who gave him his first job as a press secretary, and later to then-Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, who also hired him.Horowitz had previously told me he was trusting me with his correspondence because he read a 2018 interview in which I discussed my aversion to labeling people: “When you label someone, you do violence to them.” He said he feared being labeled a “hatemonger,” a word that had been used to describe him, and believed I was unlikely to label him or Miller. It was a strange argument given that Horowitz has dedicated much of his life to labeling entire groups, calling the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) “fascists” and progressives “totalitarians.” After my book was published, he featured me as the top article on his site, calling me “an anti-American racist,” and in a separate email, called me “stupid, lazy or deranged.”The Captive Mind of Trump True Believer David HorowitzHorowitz’s art is projection, which he teaches to his disciples. People fighting racism are “Nazis.” Activists fighting inequality are “oppressors.” Classified as an anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center, he has for decades groomed young conservatives to adopt an incendiary, extremist approach through his “School for Political Warfare,” and connected prominent right-wing politicians and media personalities at expensive West Coast Retreats and Restoration Weekends. “The political left has declared war on America and its constitutional system, and is willing to collaborate with America’s enemies abroad and criminals at home to bring America down,” reads the mission statement for the David Horowitz Freedom Center.Now, two writers who have known Horowitz for half a century, Ronald Radosh and Sol Stern, have written a piece in The New Republic calling for an investigation into his nonprofit’s “potential abuse of its tax-exempt status.” Per the Internal Revenue Code: “All section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate.” They recount Horowitz’s visits to a “psychic healer” and his “relentless drive toward the violent fringes.” As a radical leftist, they added, their former friend “celebrated the burning of a bank by a student mob. Today, he’s an intellectual pyromaniac who honors the MAGA mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”In a strategy paper Horowitz emailed Miller in December 2012, as the Republican Party was publicly reckoning with its failure to appeal to communities of color, Horowitz called for Republicans to launch a campaign of fear. He later said they “must begin every confrontation by punching progressives in the mouth.” His drive to intimidate and terrorize has compelled him to threaten lawsuits against reporters, including me, accusing me of “malicious and defamatory statements” in a letter from his lawyer that closely resembled those he has sent to others. It’s an echo of how he spent the ’90s, coordinating lawyers to threaten legal action on behalf of people accused of bigotry.Horowitz, who casts himself as colorblind, has tweeted content such as “The Most Dangerous Social Problem in America Today: Anti-White racism,” and attacks women of color in positions of power, saying of Rep. Ilhan Omar, “This witch is part of a terrorist network… should be deported now.” He denies Palestinians their national identity. “There is no Palestine, there are no Palestinians,” he has tweeted.His tirades caught the attention of John Tanton, an influential white supremacist who published an English translation of the virulently racist French novel Camp of the Saints—which describes the destruction of the white world by brown refugee “monsters,” a book that Miller recommended to Breitbart for an article pointing out its “parallels” with real life. Tanton, who died in 2019, featured Horowitz on his website and highlighted his work through his journal, The Social Contract. He also wrote him and his colleague Peter Collier at least one letter, which The Daily Beast is reporting on here for the first time and is housed in the partially sealed archive of Tanton’s papers at the University of Michigan. In the letter, obtained from Virginia attorney Hassan Ahmad—who is suing to unseal the entire archive—Tanton rants about gay men and HIV and muses bizarrely about the rectum as “an ideal cultural medium: it is wet; its (sic) warm, it is chock full of nutrients, and has a rich blood supply to provide oxygen for those (aerobic) organisms that need this nutrient.” Horowitz did not respond to requests for comment about Tanton or the nature of their relationship, if any.Tanton also shared Horowitz’s work with Dan Stein, the head of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which Tanton created with heiress Cordelia Scaife May to restrict the flow of brown and Black immigrants into the United States. Tanton wrote separately, “As whites see their power and control over their lives declining, will they simply go quietly into the night? Or will there be an explosion?” Later, in the White House, Horowitz’s protégé Miller would implement restrictive immigration policies that echoed recommendations issued by FAIR almost verbatim, including limiting family-based legal immigration and attacking sanctuary jurisdictions.What people like Horowitz and Miller believe, although Miller is careful to phrase it differently, is that white men make America great. White European males created “America’s unique political culture… [which] led the world in abolishing slavery and establishing the principles of ethnic and racial inclusion,” Horowitz wrote in his book Hating Whitey, ignoring the central role of racialized people in the civil rights movement. “We are a nation besieged by peoples ‘of color’ trying to immigrate to our shores to take advantage of the unparalleled opportunities and rights our society offers them.”Stephen Miller Loses a Battle, but His War of Hate Rages OnIt’s a view that has become mainstream in the radicalized Republican Party, which has surrendered to its once-fringe white supremacists. Miller’s recently launched nonprofit, America’s First Legal (White Men First Legal), is attacking efforts to help immigrants, non-white U.S. workers and the LGBTQ community. Soon it will be women. He is Horowitz 2.0, more powerful than his mentor, leading a full-fledged assault on the teaching of critical race theory and diversity in schools through litigation and regular appearances on Fox News and other right-wing media. People must understand the man who made him, who helped forge our era’s banality of extremism.Horowitz was right when he guessed that I would be reluctant to label him or Miller a “hatemonger.” I’ve seen firsthand the damage that labels have done to people I love, such as my father, who immigrated here from Mexico. But I also believe journalists have a responsibility to use accurate words to describe the actions of people in power. Horowitz and Miller not only made careers of hatemongering—they’ve made it a centerpiece of modern right-wing ideology.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP gets glimpse of messy future in Virginia: The Note

    Rep. Liz Cheney's hours in House leadership are numbered, with a vote coming Wednesday that is almost certain to see her booted over her very public split with former President Donald Trump. Texas is set to follow Georgia with new voting restrictions inspired by the "big lie," and Arizona is also moving ahead with new bills even while the search for bamboo fibers and more continues in a post-election "audit." Closer to the capital, the messy aftermath of Virginia's party-run nominating convention offers a peek into a scary future that could confront the GOP virtually anywhere.

  • How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges

    The plan sought to broaden high schools sending students to public colleges in Texas. qingwa via iStock/Getty Images PlusThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A 22-year-old Texas initiative – meant to broaden the pool of high schools whose graduates attend public universities after affirmative action was banned – has made little difference in who enrolls at Texas’ two flagship public universities, according to our new research. The Texas Top 10% Plan guarantees college admission to any four-year public Texas institution for students who graduate in the top 10% of their high school class. Our recent study, currently undergoing peer review, found that in high schools with no history of sending students to Texas A&M or the University of Texas at Austin, only about half sent a student to either flagship campus in the five-year period after the plan started in 1998. However, there was some progress at certain types of high schools. Rural high schools in Texas were about 8 percentage points more likely to send students to the flagship campuses after the policy started than they were before. Also, students who attended high schools designated for special scholarships established in line with the Top 10% Plan were more likely to attend the flagship campuses. And even though the absolute percentage of Black and Hispanic students increased by 1.6 percentage points at the flagship campuses four years after the Top 10% plan started, research has shown that these gains were more closely related to demographic changes in the state, rather than the effectiveness of the plan itself. Why it matters The Texas Top 10% Plan was established in the wake of Texas’ 1996 ban on race-conscious affirmative action in higher education. Black and Hispanic student representation on the flagship campuses fell from 18.1% in the year before the ban to 13.4% in the year after. One main goal of the plan was to recover this lost diversity in a “race-neutral” way. The initial appeal of the Top 10% Plan stems from its simplicity. All students would be admitted to the state’s public colleges based on the same criterion: namely, class rank. Since the policy doesn’t take a student’s high school or test scores into account, the idea was that it would become easier for students from all schools – even those that don’t have a history of regularly sending students to the state’s flagship campuses – to get in. In addition to the goal of recovering the racial diversity lost after affirmative action ended in Texas, policymakers hoped that the Top 10% Plan would open Texas’ public universities – and in particular flagship campuses – to more students from high schools around the state in terms of geographical diversity. Prior to the policy, the majority of students who attended the flagships came from a handful of high schools in the state. Our study suggests that, much like the racial and ethnic diversity goal, the geographical diversity goal was not met, either, at least in the case of the two selective flagship campuses. What still isn’t known While our study focuses on gaining access to the selective Texas flagship campuses, it is possible that the Top 10% Plan increased the geographical diversity of high schools that sent students to the nonflagship campuses. Given that students often prefer to enroll in colleges closer to home, students living farther away from the flagship locations may have instead used the Top 10% Plan to go to four-year Texas colleges that were closer to where they reside. That said, attendance at the flagship campuses is important because the financial resources that these campuses provide often result in more students graduating. Also, perhaps more importantly, flagship graduates, on average, earn more than students who don’t attend flagships. For these reasons, making the state’s flagship institutions more accessible is an important part of opening opportunities for social mobility. [The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kalena E. Cortes, Texas A&M University and Daniel Klasik, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Read more:Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designedDoing this one thing helps community college students transfer to a 4-year university The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.