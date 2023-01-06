Gaetz says Kevin McCarthy will likely win speaker’s gavel

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the six remaining holdouts opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, said Friday afternoon that he thinks McCarthy will likely win the gavel.

“We had a lot of folks gain a lot of confidence as you saw in that vote, it looked like a critical mass,” Gaetz said.

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if McCarthy will be victorious after winning over more than a dozen holdouts, Gaetz replied, “It’s looking like it’s heading that way.”

Other Republican members working with McCarthy and his team to win over the two remaining votes they need for the gavel told Yahoo News this afternoon that they believe they can find those votes by the time the House returns at 10 p.m. tonight.

The expected vote on Friday night will mark McCarthy’s 14th attempt to become speaker. He lost his 12th and 13th bids on Friday afternoon, even after getting 14 members who were previously opposed to McCarthy to flip over to his side.

One Republican member told Yahoo News that it was hard to see how any of the remaining six holdouts would change to support the California Republican.

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) applauds as another conservative member of congress's vote flips to voting for McCarthy in the 12th round of voting for a new Speaker on the 4th day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

Gaetz did not say if he would change his stance to support McCarthy’s bid. He’s been staunchly opposed to McCarthy as speaker, and has nominated former President Donald Trump, who supports McCarthy, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as potential alternatives.

“I think that the rules and the personnel changes to the House that we have been talking about will do a lot to democratize power,” Gaetz said.

On Friday morning, Yahoo News reported that Gaetz and other members opposed to McCarthy's bid met at the offices of the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization run by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and Jim DeMint, a former Republican senator from South Carolina.