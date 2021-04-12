Gaetz and Trump rep challenge report that the Florida congressman was denied a meeting with the former president

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen during a break in the House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing practices and law enforcement accountability in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz was reportedly denied a meeting with Trump, CNN reported.

Gaetz called the report false and said he never sought out a meeting with the former president.

The DOJ is currently investigating whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is facing federal sex trafficking allegations, was reportedly denied a meeting with Donald Trump as aides try to distance the former president from him, CNN reported.

Two anonymous sources who were familiar with the situation told the outlet that the Florida congressman tried to schedule a visit to Mar-a-Lago this week but was denied.

Following CNN's report, Gaetz took to Twitter to say he never asked for a meeting.

"This is a total lie. I am on a pre-planned vacation with my fiancée. I was welcomed at Trump Doral days ago," Gaetz said in a tweet. "No such meeting was denied nor sought. Gabby, "unnamed sources" lied. When can we expect a retraction?"

Trump spokesman Jason Miller also said no meeting was ever sought.

"This @CNN story is complete fake news. No such scheduling or meeting request was ever made, and therefore, it could never have been declined. Take note that this story has zero on-the-record sources. It's literally made-up. We are demanding a full retraction. #FakeNews," Miller said in a tweet.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated federal sex trafficking laws. There have been a number of new developments in the two weeks since news of the investigation was first revealed.

Gaetz, whose office issued a statement saying he "has never paid for sex," allegedly sent $900 to political ally Joel Greenberg, who was previously indicted on sex trafficking charges. Greenberg then sent the money to three women via payment apps.

The House Ethics Committee has opened a bipartisan investigation into the allegations against Gaetz. He has been accused of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and sharing nude images on the House floor.

Story continues

Trump was reportedly talked out of defending Gaetz by his aides as allegations surfaced and has remained silent on the issue. He has, however, denied reports that Gaetz ever asked for a blanket pardon from him before he left office.

Gaetz's office did not reply to Insider's email request for comment.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider