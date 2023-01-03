Gaetz vows to ‘stand in the breach’ to block McCarthy

The Daily Beast

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has launched a bitter attack on his family, accusing the royals of showing “no willingness to reconcile,” and saying, “it never needed to be this way” in an interview to promote his forthcoming memoir, Spare.“They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” Harru said in a trailer for the sitdown with British journalist Tom Bradby released by ITV on Monday.It is unclear who “they” refers to, and it could be the media, whom Harry