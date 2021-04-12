Gaetzgate is getting closer to Tallahassee and there are new odds on gambling reform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Ellen Klas
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s Monday, April 12. Florida legislators are working on massive policy shifts —on everything from education, and sales taxes to voting laws and state pensions — while the Matt Gaetz saga slowly creeps closer to Tallahassee.

If the drip of news reports on Florida’s most well-known congressman has your head spinning, stay tuned. We’ve got the recap.

But first, proposals with major policy implications, from voting laws and race relations to the state pension fund and homeowners insurance continue to barrel through the state Legislature — and because of the pandemic protocols, they have received less public input than any time in recent history.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Hurting housing: Legislators sent to the governor the second bill of the session last week. SB 1954 calls for spending up to $100 million a year on projects to address flooding and sea-level rise and creates a grant program for local governments. But the investment in resiliency will come at the expense of affordable housing. Both House and have now both approved bills that would siphon up $400 million in documentary-stamp taxes that had been previously been intended for affordable housing.

$2 billion balloon: As expected, the budget grew a whopping $2 billion last week when state economists concluded that consumer spending and corporate earnings, buoyed by federal stimulus funds, have left the state’s budget far healthier than previous expectations.

Will that mean legislators will increase spending on programs with a carefully executed vision of improving Florida’s future? Or will it be easier to continue to cut empowerment programs and, as with housing, whittle away the safety net?

Failed oversight: Two stories that emerged this month are proof that Florida legislators don’t do long-term oversight well.

Leaking phosphate waste: The first was the Piney Point phosphate plant, which the state has said it intended to close nearly 20 years ago, but never did. Now, after a leak was detected in a wastewater pond, threatening to flood the area with hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted water and forcing 165 million gallons of the wastewater into Tampa Bay, state senators last week agreed to spend $3 million immediately for clean-up efforts. Senate President Wilton Simpson has already said he wants to put another $200 million in federal pandemic relief money into the site to clean it and close it.

Justin Nguyen, 24, is supported by his sisters, Jennifer and Jessica Pham, and his mother, Julie Nguyen, as they use a Hoyer lift to help transfer him from his bed to a chair in his bedroom in their Jacksonville home. Justin suffered severe brain damage at birth.
Justin Nguyen, 24, is supported by his sisters, Jennifer and Jessica Pham, and his mother, Julie Nguyen, as they use a Hoyer lift to help transfer him from his bed to a chair in his bedroom in their Jacksonville home. Justin suffered severe brain damage at birth.

Botched births: The second oversight fail is the heart-wrenching story of the families dependent on the Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association, or NICA, which was created by legislators in 1998 as part of a series of legal reforms designed to lower malpractice premiums for doctors.

An investigative report in the Miami Herald found that the organization has amassed nearly $1.5 billion in assets but has denied or delayed help for struggling families — sometimes spending tens of thousands more in legal fees fighting requests for benefits than it would cost to help parents who depend on the program to care for their children.

Birth & Betrayal: Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls have since announced they will investigate NICA’s finances. The Herald’s Carol Marbin Miller and Dan Chang detailed the pain the system has put Florida families through in their series, Birth & Betrayal. But why does it have to take investigative reporters to do this work first?

Where does Gaetzgate stand? Joel Greenberg, the former Semniole County tax collector and friend of Gaetz, revealed in court on Thursday that he is considering a plea deal on charges ranging from child sex trafficking to fraud. This is ominous for the Republican congressman because it’s a sign that Greenberg already has been cooperating with prosecutors. The New York Times reported that as a result of the Greenberg probe, the FBI had been investigating Gaetz since December over an alleged sexual relationship with the same 17-year-old girl, in exchange for gifts or payments.

Rep. Halsey Beshears, R-Monticello, offers comment on the House floor March 22, 2017.
Rep. Halsey Beshears, R-Monticello, offers comment on the House floor March 22, 2017.

Where’s the evidence? The Times also reported that Greenberg, Gaetz and Halsey Beshears, the former head of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, traveled to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 with female escorts. NBC, CBS, and the New York Times reported that expenses were paid by Orlando-based hand surgeon and marijuana investor Jason Pirozzolo. The Daily Beast reported that in May 2018, Gaetz used Venmo to pay Greenberg $900 late one night. The next morning, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money totaling $900.

Beshears connection: Beshears had worked with Gaetz in the state legislature and his family’s business, Simpson Nurseries, won one of the few medical marijuana licenses, created under the 2014 legislation sponsored by Gaetz.

Dorworth link: Just when it didn’t seem that Republican politics could get more tangled, the Times reported that federal investigators learned of a conversation in which Gaetz and Chris Dorworth, Greenberg’s friend and a Tallahassee lobbyist for Ballard Partners, discussed the possibility of putting up a third-party candidate to help their friend, Jason Brodeur, win a Senate seat in November 2020.

Artiles appears: Brodeur’s Senate race in Seminole and Volusia counties included a mysterious third-party candidate who did no campaigning but was featured in advertisements funded by a dark-money group. Attending Brodeur’s election night victory party was not only Dorworth but Frank Artiles. As the Miami Herald first reported, Artiles bragged about planting the ghost candidate in the Senate District 37 race.

Dorworth announced Friday he was leaving the Ballard firm as the scrutiny over his relationship with Greenberg had become a distraction. Beshears resigned his state government post in mid-January. Artiles, the former Hialeah state senator, is facing multiple felony campaign-finance related charges in connection with recruiting and paying an alleged spoiler candidate with the goal of swaying the outcome of Miami-Dade’s Senate District 37 race.

‘Built for battle’: On Friday, Gaetz spoke to a conference of Republican supporters at the Trump National Doral resort and described himself as a “champion of women.” Hours earlier, the Democrat-dominated U.S. House Ethics Committee announced it was investigating Gaetz for violating House rules. Among the allegations, according to chairman Chairman Rep. Ted Deutsch, a Delray Beach Democrat: sharing photos of his sexual liaisons on the House floor, using campaign funds for personal use and accepting bribes.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing, told supporters that the allegations are part of a “deep state” smear campaign to silence him. “I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Artiles posted $5,000 bail after facing charges relating to a 2020 Senate District 37 campaign.
Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Artiles posted $5,000 bail after facing charges relating to a 2020 Senate District 37 campaign.

Artiles and the second spoiler: Meanwhile, the Miami Herald obtained the police search warrant that showed that Artiles may have been involved in a second spoiler no-party candidate who ran in a competitive Miami-Dade state Senate races in 2020. Police found that in addition to campaign paperwork for Alexis (Alex) Rodriguez in Senate District 37, whom Artiles is accused of recruiting and paying to siphon votes away from the Democrat with the same last name, he also had paperwork for Celso Alfonso, who ran in the contentious District 39 race to replace term-limited Republican Anitere Flores.

Still need more help keeping track? Here’s a helpful rundown of the cast of characters by the Washington Post.

In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Goodbye Alcee: Florida lost the dean of its congressional delegation last week. Alcee Hastings, crusading civil rights lawyer and the first Black federal judge in Florida died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84. He leaves a vacancy that will be filled with a special election, called by the governor. But expect redistricting will also play a role.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Gaming commission? Two scaled down gaming bills emerged last week in the Senate and they will get the first hearing in a committee Monday. The proposals, which attempt to modernize Florida’s gambling laws by allowing card rooms to operate without live racing and to create a Gaming Control Commission, fall short of the ambitious proposal sought by Senate President Wilton Simpson. He had hoped for a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe to allow for a slate of gaming deals. Instead, the bills don’t involve the tribe and don’t include any talk of transferring a gaming permit from Broward County to Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel and Resort, a top priority of real estate mogul Jeff Soffer.

Meanwhile, another economic powerhouse in Miami has come out against the establishment of casino gambling in Miami Beach and gambling expansion in Miami-Dade. A Ietter addressed to the governor and legislative leaders from Art Basel Global Director Marc Spiegler and Basel Americas Director Noah Horowitz say their organization is “strong(ly)“ opposed to expanding gambling.

Riot reax: The so-called “anti-riot” bill that has emerged as a top priority of DeSantis passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting Friday after a marathon meeting of emotional, and often deeply personal debate. Democrats warned the bill would stoke racial tensions because it enhances penalties for crimes committed during protests that turn violent. Republicans said it was needed to protect private property.

Florida Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the CDC to try to get cruising restarted at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Florida Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the CDC to try to get cruising restarted at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

DeSantis sues CDC: DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced they are suing the federal government in a long-shot attempt to get the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift the no-sail rule for cruise ships. The cruise industry was caught off guard, and didn’t ask for the lawsuit. No cruise lines attended a press conference and legal experts called the event “a political stunt” with “negligible viability.”

The next day, a bi-partisan collection of Miami politicians tried a less antagonistic (and cheaper) approach. They held a press conference asking the CDC to let cruises restart this summer.

Selling private data: Florida legislators are giving bipartisan support to legislation that imposes new disclosure requirements on companies that collect information on their customers and sell it to data brokers. Modeled after a California law, SB 1734 creates the Florida Privacy Protection Act and requires businesses to tell consumers what information they’ve collected and how they’re going to use it.

Vaccinating prisoners: After the governor blocked access to vaccines to Florida’s prison inmates for months, state officials announced last week that about 30,000 doses have been earmarked for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Gin cocktails are the heart and soul of Botanico Gin &amp; Cookhouse, opening soon in Coconut Grove. But don&#x002019;t worry &#x002014; there&#x002019;s plenty to eat here, too.
Gin cocktails are the heart and soul of Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, opening soon in Coconut Grove. But don’t worry — there’s plenty to eat here, too.

To-go cocktails: One of the pandemic protocols that legislators want to preserve is to allow Floridians to buy alcoholic drinks with to-go and delivery orders from restaurants — with some restrictions. The Florida Senate approved the measure and it’s now pending in the House.

Toll turf wars: The power struggle over Miami-Dade’s toll highways escalated on Friday when appointees of the governor held their first meeting as a new toll authority to replace the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority. It was the formal launch of the “GMX” nearly two years after the Greater Miami Expressway Authority was created by state law to replace the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority. But the backers of MDX weren’t ready to give up the fight.

Stay well and we’d love to hear from you. Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curated this newsletter. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Special offer: The Miami Herald needs your support if we are to continue to supply the meaningful local journalism you count on during these unprecedented times. We’ve lowered our monthly rate for unlimited digital access to $.99 a month. Check it out!

Know someone who’d like to get this? Send this to a friend to receive our weekly newsletter on politics and policy.

Recommended Stories

  • SC’s national park: A joyful adventure through cathedral trees, hearing songbirds call

    Congaree National Park offers hiking trails, a boardwalk, kayaking amid old cypress and tupelo forests.

  • Four Easy Strength Training Moves

    When you think of strength training, exercises such as squats, sit-ups, pushups, and bench presses probably come to mind. And they are all effective. As you get older, though, you may shy away fr...

  • Pentagon establishes working group to counter extremism in the ranks

    At least 37 current or former military members were arrested in relation to the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

  • Find a rope, get a tree: That's the sorry history of lynching, not the justice we need now

    What was Rep. Chip Roy thinking? I don't know, but there's no excuse for words that evoke racially motivated hangings, hundreds in Texas alone.

  • NOAA expects more storms in an "average" hurricane season

    More tropical storms and hurricanes will take place during an "average" Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday in its new guidelines.Why it matters: NOAA attributed the uptick in hurricanes to better reconnaissance technology and climate change warming the oceans and atmosphere, which may make the storms more common and destructive.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: NOAA's new average is based on recorded storm and hurricane activity over a 30-year period from 1991-2020. Previously, the agency used the period from 1981-2010. NOAA now considers the average number of named tropical storms in a given year to be 14, up from 12 named storms during its earlier reference period. The average number of hurricanes is now 7, compared to the former average of 6.The average for major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5 with wind speeds over 110 miles per hour) remains unchanged at 3.What they're saying: “These updated averages better reflect our collective experience of the past 10 years, which included some very active hurricane seasons,” said Matt Rosencrans, seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.“NOAA scientists have evaluated the impacts of climate change on tropical cyclones and determined that it can influence storm intensity.""Further research is needed to better understand and attribute the impacts of anthropogenic forcings and natural variability on tropical storm activity," Rosencrans said.The big picture: The Biden administration, in its first budget proposal to Congress unveiled on Friday, proposed $6.9 billion in funding for NOAA in the 2022 fiscal year.That's up $1.4 billion from the amount allocated in the budget adopted for the 2021 fiscal year — and would be the largest increase for the agency if approved by Congress.What's next: The new hurricane averages will apply to the 2021 Atlantic season, which begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia voting law explained: Here's what to know about the state's new election rules

    Republican lawmakers in Georgia have overhauled the state's elections. Here's a breakdown of what will change under Senate Bill 202.

  • Patti Davis: I understand Hunter Biden's darkness of addiction. Don't you dare judge us.

    For those of us with addictions, poison is our love; it is dependable and familiar. For those of us lucky enough to quit, we are suddenly very alone.

  • Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

    In the last 10 years, at least nine S.C. sheriffs have faced criminal charges in either state or federal court. All have been convicted.

  • Amorous alligators put Florida on alert as mating season begins

    State plays down threat to humans but warns of ‘more active and more visible’ gators as warmer weather heats up reptilian passions An alligator swims in a pond off of the 8th hole during the Honda Classic golf tournament, in Palm Beach in March. Photograph: Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports With toilet-invading iguanas, deadly hybrid super-serpents and toxic giant toads, no corner of Florida is ever completely safe from the threat of a marauding reptile. Now, with the imminent start of the rainy season, another menace is emerging from the swamps: amorous alligators heading into urban areas in an annual quest for love. The 2021 season appears to be off to a lively start. Last week, the Hillsborough county sheriff’s office was called to handle a 10ft gator hiding under a parked car in Tampa. That followed a Pinellas county man’s discovery of a 7ft reptile lurking in his back yard before taking a dip in the family pool, and a joint effort by Venice police and Sarasota county sheriff’s deputies to remove a large gator from a housing complex. Perhaps the raunchiest example came in a video of two alligators engaged in a mating ritual, captured by a Bradenton resident and posted to YouTube. “Didn’t have to leave my back yard to see these two gators tossing each other around,” wrote Gordon Silver, the gator videographer. April is the final month of Florida’s dry season and the beginning of the alligators’ annual courtship. Rising temperatures wake up the reptiles’ metabolisms and they become more energetic and travel further in search of food and mates. “As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says in its online advice for living with alligators and crocodiles. “It also means they’ll be observed basking in the sun as they regulate their body temperature. Never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.” Most alligator mating takes place in May and June, with nesting in late June and July. Females lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs which hatch in late summer or early fall. Despite about a third of nests being destroyed by predators, mostly raccoons according to the state, alligators live in healthy numbers in all 67 Florida counties, with about 1.3m statewide. Two alligators ‘toss each other around’, in video shot by a Florida resident. The state runs a nuisance alligator hotline and a network of freelance trappers. Most alligators removed are killed humanely and sold for meat and their hides. Although alligators can be more aggressive during mating season and human encounters are more likely, the threat remains relatively low. There have been 26 recorded human fatalities involving alligators since records began in 1948, state data shows, and 433 incidents of bites ranging from minor to serious. As symbolic of Florida as Disney World and Nasa, the giant reptiles continue to hold a certain mystique for the state’s 21.5 million residents and its many visitors. Last September Mark Johnson, an artist from Port St Lucie, produced a vivid self-portrait of an 8ft alligator chomping its teeth into his thigh while he was walking his dog. In November, a 74-year-old man freed his puppy from the jaws of an alligator in a lake near his home in Estero. Video of the incident showed a composed Richard Wilbanks keeping his cigar clenched in his jaws throughout.

  • France extends gap between mRNA vaccine shots to ramp-up rollout

    France will lengthen the period between the first and second shots of mRNA anti-COVID vaccines to six weeks from four weeks as of April 14 to accelerate the inoculation campaign, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the JDD newspaper on Sunday. Although France's top health authority advised a six-week period between the two shots in January in order to stretch supplies, the government at the time said there was insufficient data on how well the vaccines performed with a longer interval. France could safely do so now because it was vaccinating a younger age group, Veran said.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reportedly Walk "Shoulder-to-Shoulder" at Prince Philip's Funeral

    Royal insiders reportedly hope the reunion will lead to a reconciliation.

  • Bad grammar may link gamer to dark web murder-for-hire plot

    A teen learns she's the target of a hit ordered on the dark web — "48 Hours" goes on a global manhunt to find the shadowy figure behind murder-for-hire sites.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • US army officer sues police over violent traffic stop

    A black army lieutenant files a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after being pepper-sprayed.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Las Vegas looks to become first to ban ornamental grass

    Las Vegas, a city built on its reputation for excess and indulgence, wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • The UAE has announced Nora al-Matroushi as its first female astronaut

    Assuming she takes part in a mission after her training, Nora al-Matroushi could become the first Arab woman to venture into space.