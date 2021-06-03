Gaetz's former associate Joel Greenberg to be sentenced on Aug. 19

Joel Greenberg, an ex-associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19, after pleading guilty to six federal charges — including wire fraud and sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The state of play: Greenberg, who was previously a Seminole County, Florida, tax commissioner, signed a plea deal last month, that was formally accepted by a judge on Thursday.

Per the deal, he agreed to provide prosecutors with "substantial assistance" in their investigation, including testifying in trials or federal grand juries as needed. Greenberg is also expected to provide documentation that could help the federal inquiry.

Of note via CNN: It's unclear whether Greenberg's cooperation will continue beyond sentencing.

