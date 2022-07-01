Gag order issued in El Paso Walmart shooting, Patrick Crusius case

State District Court Judge Sam Medrano today issued a gag order for the attorneys involved in the case to prosecute Patrick Crusius, the alleged Walmart mass shooter.

At the hearing, Medrano said he is concerned about the the impact of news release from El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ office last week about when she wants to take this case to trial.

The judge said he is concerned the news releases might impacting potential jurors. The gag order bars attorneys on both sides from discuss anything with the case publicly.

“The grandstanding ends today,” Medrano said in issuing the gag order.

Crusius is accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens of others on Aug. 3, 2019, in a racist attack targeting Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. He faces homicide charges in two jurisdictions, in state district and federal court.

Crusius was not present during the morning’s proceedings.

Rosales issued a statement through the media on July 27 declaring she wanted to try the state case in the summer of 2023, approximately six months prior to Crusius' federal trial.

Patrick Crusius, who is accused in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart, is arraigned Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the 409th District Court, with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, is accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 in the attack, which is the seventh deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and the third deadliest in Texas.

“I don't know what the media put out, your honor,” Rosales said in the hearing. . “All I know is that I was asked to go to trial on the state side, and I did clearly inform them that we were going to be approaching the court along with opposing counsel to request a court date.”

Last week, federal district judge called for the trial to be in January 2024.

The 20-minute hearing at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paslended without Medrano setting a date for the trial to begin in the 409th District Court.

Rosales said it would take two to three months to “actually sit down” for the presentation of evidence. Crusius’ attorneys countered, saying that the process would take six to eight months.

“There is no way that we can also prepare for a state case as well as a federal case,” Mark Stevens, one of Crusius’ attorneys, said.

Medrano grilled Rosales for her office's slow response to prosecute Crusius.

”The worst kept secret in the legal community is that you are actively seeking, interviewing and attempting to hire out of town lawyers that will be prosecuting this case,” Medrano said.

Rosales said she did not say that a trial date was scheduled and had been established. Rosales said, at the time, that she hoped the case will be heard by summer 2023.

Crucius’ attorneys said there has been no discussions with them from Rosales’s office about a potential trial.

In May 2022, Rosales said her office secured an additional $1.5 million from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office to cover prosecution costs.

