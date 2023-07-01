Gag order issued in Kellogg killings

Jun. 30—A judge issued a nondissemination order, commonly known as a gag order, Friday in the quadruple homicide case on Father's Day in Kellogg.

Attorneys involved in the case, including any representing witnesses and victims, are prohibited from making written or oral statements that would influence the outcome of the case, according to the order by Shoshone County Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine.

Majorjon Kaylor, who is being held in the Shoshone County Jail without bail, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16. He also faces a burglary charge for allegedly entering the family's home.

The Shoshone County Prosecutor's Office announced last week it will not seek the death penalty if Kaylor, 31, is convicted. He can still face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a duplex at 515 W. Brown Ave. the night of June 18. Shortly after the first call, a second call came in reporting that someone had "executed his neighbors," according to court documents.

Officers arrived at the duplex to find the family of four dead inside and outside the residence. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Allen said Kaylor confessed to the shooting when interviewed by police.

Kaylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in August.