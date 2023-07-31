Gag order requested by the prosecution in the Karen Read murder case has been denied, defense says

25 Investigates learns that the gag order requested by Prosecutor Adam Lally in the Karen Read case, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, has been denied by the judge on Monday.

ADA Lally said in court last week that witnesses are being harassed because of information that has been shared with the media prompting him to ask for a gag order in the case.

Read’s attorney, David Yannetti responded to the prosecution’s request saying “how dare you!” He says he has every right to defend his client in and out of court

New: The gag order requested by the prosecution in the Karen Read murder case has been denied. Judge Cannone heard arguments on this issue last week. pic.twitter.com/vZTlc2nUyc — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 31, 2023

Read is accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV while dropping him off at a party at the home of a fellow police officer in Canton back in January 2022.

O’Keefe’s bruised and battered body was discovered in a snowbank outside the home the next morning.

Prosecutors allege Read was drunk behind the wheel when she hit O’Keefe while executing a 3-point turn in the driveway.

Read has maintained her innocence from the start, and her defense team says there’s evidence to not only prove she is innocent but also points to a cover-up.

Defense attorneys have alleged O’Keefe was brutally beaten and attacked by a dog inside the Canton home and that Read is being framed for his murder.

Karen Read’s father, William, who spoke to Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel after last weeks hearing, said “I’m very grateful for their support.”

“It befuddles me that this district attorney, Morrisey and aides cannot say, ‘Okay, there was enough reasonable doubt to dismiss this case,’” William Read said.

Read said a legal defense fund for his daughter has nearly 900 contributors who’ve pitched in over $120,000.

