Gage Park shooting: Man, elderly woman struck by gunfire outside funeral home

CHICAGO - A man and elderly woman were shot Saturday in a drive-by outside a funeral home on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 4:40 p.m., police say the two victims were struck by gunfire in the 5100 block of S. Western Ave.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 72-year-old woman was hit in the leg, arm and flank, and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Two persons of interest were taken by police for questioning, and an offending vehicle was recovered in the 4200 block of W. Gladys Ave. on the city's West Side.

The investigation is ongoing.