Gagliardi found guilty in fatal traffic crash case

Nov. 5—A Hunt County jury found Nicklas Allen Gagliardi guilty this week on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with a fatal automobile crash last summer in Greenville.

The jury sentenced Gagliardi to 45 years in prison, according to Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.

"We believe the evidence supported the jury's verdict and sentence and are grateful that the family members of these victims were able to see the defendant brought to justice," Walker said.

The Hunt County grand jury issued indictments in September 2021 on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Trial began Oct. 24 in the 354th District Court. Gagliardi, 38, of Point, had pleaded not guilty.Gagliardi was arrested by Greenville police following a collision along Interstate 30, which Gagliardi caused deliberately.

A police report said that at approximately 8 p.m. July 28, 2021, officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road with multiple vehicles involved.

A Department of Public Safety officer reported witnessing the crash, and other witnesses reported that Gagliardi intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle causing the victims to crash.

A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.

The jury returned with the convictions Wednesday and issued the punishments Thursday.

"The defendant had been charged with the offense of murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser included charge of manslaughter," Walker said.

Both manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon are second-degree felonies punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

However, based on Gagliardi's criminal history, his potential punishment range for the convictions was increased to 25 years to life.

"Because a deadly weapon was used in the commission of the offense, the defendant will have to serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration," Walker said, praising Assistant District Attorneys Elisha Hollis and Chris Bridger for their prosecution of the case.

Walker also recognized Greenville Police Officers Larry Henderson and Chance Herron, as well as numerous DPS troopers for their investigative work on the case.