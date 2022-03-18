Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools Superintendent Steve Barrett retiring effective July 31

Superintendent Steve Barrett tries a track in one of two sensory hallways for students in the new Lincoln Elementary School. Barrett on March 17 announced his retirement effective July 31.

Steve Barrett, who has been superintendent of Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools since Aug. 1, 2016, has announced his retirement effective July 31.

Barrett informed the school board during a March 17 meeting.

“After 34 years in education and a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to retire as superintendent of Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools effective July 31, 2022," he said in a statement shortly after midnight March 18. “Throughout my time in Gahanna, I have had many great experiences. Chief among them is the privilege of working with incredible teachers, administrators and support staff.

“I have also been very fortunate to have hard-working and committed board of education members, dedicated to our students, families, and community," he said.

A Shaker Heights resident before moving to Gahanna, he had been an associate superintendent for the North Olmsted City Schools from 2007 to 2011. He then went on to work for Kirtland Local Schools.

He also has was a middle school principal and high school principal for several districts in northeastern Ohio, including North Olmsted and Garfield Heights City Schools.

Barrett received a master's degree in educational administration in 1998 from Cleveland State University and certification in specific learning disabilities from CSU in 1993.

He earned his bachelor's degree in English and history from Case Western Reserve University in 1983.

Barrett, who was among nearly two dozen candidates for the Gahanna-Jefferson role, replaced interim superintendent Scott Schmidt, who had been with the district for 18 years.

“As the board looks to hire a new superintendent, I will help smooth the transition in any way I can," he said. "GJPS is the kind of school district where students can find their niche and find their passion. I’ve seen many amazing concerts, plays, athletic performances, speech and debate, and science competitions. The list goes on and on. Our students appreciate our diversity and value our differences. It is truly impressive."

Under Barrett’s leadership, the district finalized its two-phase master facilities plan, a long-term vision for buildings and facilities within district boundaries designed to address the district’s growth.

In 2019, the district commissioned an enrollment study that looked at housing stock and potential growth areas to forecast increased enrollment over the next few decades. The district's master facilities plan was designed to address needed additions and improvements to facilities and the construction of new buildings to prepare for families moving into the district.

In May 2018, voters approved a levy to build a new elementary school and renovate classrooms, media centers and student restrooms in K-8 buildings. As a result, in June 2021, a new Lincoln Elementary School on Helmbright Drive was opened to more than 700 students, replacing a much smaller and older school on land adjacent to Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In November 2020, voters approved funding to replace the aging Lincoln High School with a larger building with innovative learning spaces and additional vocational opportunities. The approved levy also is adding elementary and middle school classrooms to accommodate the forecasted enrollment growth. Construction of the new high school is expected to begin in the fall.

“This was a difficult decision, but I am filled with gratitude for my time at Gahanna-Jefferson and my experiences in the field of education,” Barrett said.

Board president Beryl Piccolantonio said in a prepared statement that the board plans to interview search firms at a public meeting toward the end of March and will discuss the search process for hiring the district’s next superintendent.

“The Board is grateful for Steve's dedication and service to our district over the past six years," she said in the statement. "His commitment to doing what's best for all children has helped guide us through a critical period as Gahanna continues to grow.

“The past few years have been incredibly difficult for our community and the board is thankful for Steve's steady leadership. We wish him the very best in whatever is next!"

