Gahanna man employed at Westerville daycare arrested for gross sexual imposition

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

Westerville police have arrested a Gahanna man who was indicted earlier this week on a charge of gross sexual imposition in an incident stemming from a daycare facility where he worked.

David D. Cantrell, 30, was arrested Tuesday, one day after a grand jury indicted him in Franklin County for the third-degree felony, court records show. The charge is based on a complaint made by the Nest Schools located on Dempsey Road in Westerville where Cantrell was employed, according to Westerville police.

Westerville Detective Steve Grubbs said the police division became involved in an investigation sometime in June after Nationwide Children's Hospital referred the incident to them.

Grubbs said that Cantrell was placed on leave amid the investigation and has since had his employment terminated. Cantrell's first appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Friday morning, records show.

The Dispatch left a message Wednesday morning with The Nest Schools seeking comment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 614-901-6866 to leave an anonymous tip.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, with a focus on in-depth coverage of social justice issues and crime trends.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gahanna man employed at Westerville daycare arrested on sex charge