Gahanna man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of 6-month-old daughter

A judge sentenced a Gahanna man to up to 15 years in prison Thursday for severely injuring his 6-month-old daughter, who suffered three skull fractures and had "strangulation marks" around her neck.

Ceedric R. Hollingsworth, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to charges of attempted murder and child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped a felonious assault charge. Hollingsworth will be required to serve at least 10 years of his stence.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Haley Pohlman said it's not clear what long-term physical and mental damage the baby, now 18 months old, will endure and that no amount of prison time will make up for the damage done to the girl and her family.

"This is a case that made me quite literally lose my appetite," Pohlman said.

Hollingsworth beat the girl and left her with skull fractures, a broken left collarbone, and visible marks on her neck, according to authorities.

Police received an anonymous 911 call on Oct. 25, 2022, that Hollingsworth abused the baby's mother. When officers arrived at the house on the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue, the woman told them Hollingsworth was supposed to be inside with both children and had active warrants for felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

A SWAT team forced its way into the house after no one answered the door to find a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old alone inside the home.

The woman told police she had noticed a bump on the 6-month-old baby's forehead and a bruise on her buttocks a week before, according to court records. She said that she confronted Hollingsworth at the time, and he took her phone and keys and told her that when the baby cried, "'I knock her out, I punch her, and I choke her until she stops crying.'"

In a statement to the court, the mother of the baby described a violent, controlling relationship with Hollingsworth in which he repeatedly beat her, took away her phone and keys, and limited her contact with family members, sometimes allowing her to speak to them under supervision so they wouldn't suspect the abuse. She said she saw bruises on the infant and once entered a room in which Hollingsworth was changing her diaper to find that he had stuffed her mouth with baby wipes to stop her from crying.

"I'm thankful every day that he's not in our lives anymore," the woman said. "I know he tried to kill me multiple times."

Hollingsworth reportedly jumped out of a window when police arrived at his home on the West Side to arrest him. Police used a K-9 officer to take him into custody.

Court records show Hollingsworth has been charged with felonious assault at least two other times since 2018. One of those cases, an April 2021 incident on Goldengate Square on the Northeast Side, was dismissed.

The other charge, related to a January 2018 incident in the 5900 block of Chatford Drive on the Far East Side, ended with him pleading guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault and receiving three years probation.

Defense attorney Jeremy Dodgion said he had known Hollingsworth for "a very, very long time" and believed his actions were "a case of nurture over nature." Details of Hollinsworth's childhood were provided to the court but remained sealed and unavailable to the public. Hollingsworth was self-medicating untreated mental health issues with Xanax at the time he assaulted the baby, the attorney said.

In a statement he read to the court, Hollingsworth said he "took full responsibility for his actions" and has taken anger management, substance abuse, and domestic violence courses since being arrested. He said he was overwhelmed caring for the baby and that nothing he did seemed to stop her from crying.

Judge Karen Phipps did not accept that argument. Speaking to Hollingsworth directly, she said she did not believe that the abuse stemmed from a loss of temper and that Hollingsworth made a decision to try to kill the infant. She said that multiple family members wrote letters supportive of Hollingsworth, meaning he could have asked any of them for help instead of harming the baby.

