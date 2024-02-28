Gahanna police cruiser damaged, one arrested after chase

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – An early Wednesday bar fight turned into a police chase and two hospitalizations early Wednesday morning in Gahanna.

According to Gahanna police, officers responded to the The Pub on Johnstown Road at around 2:20 a.m. on reports of two women fighting in the parking lot. After officers arrived a car exiting the parking lot struck the police cruiser and a short pursuit took place westbound on Johnstown Road.

The vehicle lost control and slammed into the Valley Grinding and Manufacturing building at 2853 Johnstown Road, near the John Glenn International Airport. The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified man, was taken to Grant Medical Center at 2:28 a.m. A woman from the fight was hospitalized as well.

Both were arrested before being hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

Damage is littered in the parking lot of The Pub in Gahanna after a police cruiser was struck. (NBC4/El Richards)

A car was nearly totaled after it crashed into a building on Johnstown Rd. in east Columbus. (NBC4/El Richards)

The vehicle was nearly totaled with extensive damage to the entire left side and losing a tire while the police cruiser sustained minor damage. A large gaping hole to the front of The Valley Grinding and Manufacturing building was the result of the collision.

No officers were injured, and police are still looking for the second woman involved in the fight. Columbus police were aiding the investigating due to the location of the crash.

