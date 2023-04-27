Gahanna police offering free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

Steering wheel locks, like the one pictured above, are being given away by Gahanna police to Kia and Hyundai owners to help prevent vehicle thefts.

Gahanna police are the latest central Ohio law enforcement agency to be giving away free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Kia and Hyundai provided the steering wheel locks to Gahanna police as one of the measures the automakers are taking to prevent thefts of the cars. Over the last several years, the models of cars have been targeted by thieves because of the ease with which they can be stolen.

Gahanna police were given 400 wheel locks to give away. Locks can be obtained between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last.

Those interested should ask for the locks at the police department's lobby window and be able to show proof of ownership of a Kia or a Hyundai. Gahanna's police station is located at 460 Rocky Fork Blvd.

Other police departments, such as Hilliard and Dublin, have done similar steering wheel lock giveaways in 2023.

The thefts of Kias and Hyundais have become so pervasive that the City of Columbus filed a federal lawsuit against the automakers, arguing the makers have been negligent in refusing to change design flaws that have led to the surge in thefts.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gahanna police offering steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners