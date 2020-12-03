Gaia 'discovery machine' updates star catalogue

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·5 min read
Gaia prediction
Gaia data can predict how stars will move across the sky in the next 400 thousand years

It's been described as the "ultimate book of the heavens" - a catalogue of stars in our Milky Way Galaxy assembled by Europe's Gaia Space Telescope.

On Thursday, scientists gave an update on how its survey is progressing.

So far, Gaia has plotted the precise positions of more than 1.8 billion stars; and for most of these, it also knows their exact distance from Earth and their movement across the sky.

Launched in 2013, the telescope still has four years of work ahead of it.

But even now, this "discovery machine" is pumping out new insights on the cosmos at an incredible rate. Every day, something like three scholarly papers are published based on its data.

Nothing matches it for productivity, not even the mighty Hubble observatory.

"Gaia data is like a tsunami rolling through astrophysics," said Prof Martin Barstow from the University of Leicester, UK.

"It touches every part of astrophysics from nearby stars, planets in our Solar System, all the way through to the edge of the Universe. It's just transformational. You'll be talking about astronomy before Gaia, and after Gaia - and those two things will be completely unrecognisable when you compare them," he told BBC News.

Graphic: How to measure distances
Graphic: How to measure distances

  • As the Earth goes around the Sun, relatively nearby stars appear to move against the "fixed" stars that are even further away

  • Because we know the Sun-Earth distance, we can use the parallax angle to work out the distance to the target star

  • But such angles are very small - less than one arcsecond for the nearest stars, or 0.05% of the full Moon's diameter

  • Gaia will make repeat observations to reduce measurement errors down to seven micro-arcseconds for the very brightest stars

  • Parallaxes are used to anchor other, more indirect techniques on the 'ladder' deployed to measure the most far-flung distances

The European Space Agency's Gaia satellite looks like a spinning top hat, but it's an example of exquisite engineering.

Stationed a billion miles from Earth, it records on its British-built camera everything that shines and everything that moves - and does it with astonishing precision.

This is especially important when trying to measure distances, which Gaia achieves by tracking how objects wobble ever so slightly on the sky as it circles the Sun.

It's a form of trigonometry (parallax), and over time the telescope is beating down the uncertainties in its assessments.

For a 15th magnitude star - which has a faintness far beyond naked-eye visibility - the error is now 0.027 microarcseconds.

"That's equivalent to a pound coin viewed at around 200,000km," explained Dr Nicholas Rowell from the University of Edinburgh.

Scientists gave their first update on the status of the Gaia catalogue in 2016, just over two years after launch. By then, Gaia had clocked 1.1 billion light sources. By 2018, this had been raised to 1.6 billion. Thursday's update pushes up the number again.

For 1.8 billion light sources, the telescope knows the exact position and brightness. Of these, 1.5 billion have their distance and sideways movement recorded. And a similar number have their colours catalogued, which is important for knowing properties, such as temperature, composition and age.

For a small subset, about 7.2 million stars, Gaia has calculated their radial velocity - their movement towards or away from us. Some are ultra-speedy, moving in excess of 500km per second.

Such velocities mean these stars might have come from beyond the Milky Way, speculated Dr George Seabroke from the Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

"These are often halo stars - so stars that spend most of their time away from the galactic disc, and then you see them plunging through (the disc). Some of them could be interlopers. With a full analysis of them, we should be able to pin down their origin."

The Large and Small Magellanic Clouds
Gaia is providing new information also on the nearby dwarf galaxies - the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds

One of the most fascinating details released on Thursday concerns the gravitational acceleration exerted on the Sun by the mass of the Milky Way, ensuring our star and its planets stay in orbit around the galactic centre.

This was achieved by Gaia tracing its movement against the stars, using the "fixed" points of light from very far-away galaxies as a reference frame.

The acceleration is tiny, deflecting our Solar System by the diameter of an atom every second, which in a year adds up to around 115km.

"Just three years ago, there was a paper that stated this value would be far too small to measure. But, in fact, we can measure it, and by the end of the Gaia mission we should get to an accuracy of about 1%. That is beyond anything we could have imagined," Dr Floor van Leeuwen from the University of Cambridge told BBC News.

Star density
This is what 1.8 billion looks like - the total density of stars observed by Gaia

About half of the gravitational attraction holding the Sun in place comes from the visible matter in the Milky Way; the other half comes from the invisible mass - so-called "dark matter". Science has no idea what this is, other than it has influence on normal matter.

"The hope is that by continuing experiments along the lines that we're doing and making them more precise, and doing them on different scales, we'll be able to see if there are different types of dark matter," said Prof Gerry Gilmore, also from Cambridge.

"So these precision tests of the way mass is distributed and the way things are moving around are actually probing the limits of fundamental physics."

Gaia's life in space is limited by its store of nitrogen which it ejects through thrusters to maintain fine pointing. When this fuel reserve is exhausted, the mission will be shut down. The end date is projected to be 2024.

Long after it's gone, though, Gaia will be the definitive guide.

For decades to come, every telescope pointed at the heavens will be using its map, and every space probe sent out across the Solar System will be using that same chart for pinpoint navigation.

Jonathan.Amos-INTERNET@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos

Latest Stories

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • At pro-Trump rally in Georgia, attorney Lin Wood suggests supporters shouldn't vote for Republicans in state's Senate runoff

    At a pro-Trump rally called “Stop the Steal” on Wednesday, attorney Lin Wood suggested to the crowd that they should not vote for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff election until what he claims are instances of election fraud have been fixed. No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found in Georgia or anywhere else in the U.S.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons

    Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control wildfire burned near homes and forced residents to flee. The blaze in Orange County's Silverado Canyon began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Firefighters struggled in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that have raised fire danger for much of the region.

  • Republican Sen. David Perdue's stock portfolio shows he'd occasionally make at least 20 trades in one day, per a New York Times investigation

    He made 2,596 trades over his first term, according to the New York Times. He faces a runoff election for his seat on Jan. 5.

  • See inside the secret airplane bedrooms where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights

    Flight attendants are humans too, and just like everyone else, they need to sleep on long-haul flights.

  • Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Bill Barr's rejection of Trump's election fraud claims suggests Republican support is weakening

    Back in July, the US attorney general Bill Bar was dutifully echoing Donald Trump's warnings that mass mail-in voting was vulnerable to election fraud. Mr Barr's forceful repetition of the unfounded claims were met with heavy criticism from opponents, who accused the country's top law enforcement official of using his position to boost Mr Trump's chances of re-election. After the vote, Mr Barr attracted criticism once more when he authorised prosecutors to pursue allegations of vote counting "irregularities" before election officials had certified the results - a significant reversal from long-standing Justice Department policy. So it was a severe blow to the president's hopes of overturning the election results when Mr Barr publicly declared on Tuesday night: "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election". Democrats were quick to crow over the admission by the head of the Justice Department, one of the president's closest allies. "If you've even lost Bill Barr... it’s time to pack it up," said Adam Schiff, a senior Democrat congressman.

  • EXPLAINER: How could US drawdown in Iraq aid IS, Iran?

    In a quest to root out Islamic State group hideouts over the summer, Iraqi forces on the ground cleared nearly 90 villages across a notoriously unruly northern province. While the planned U.S. troop drawdown in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500 by mid-January is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the campaign against IS remnants, there are concerns that further withdrawals could set the stage for another resurgence of the extremist group. Although Iraqi forces have become more independent in combat missions, the country is reeling from ongoing anti-government protests, rampant corruption and political divisions that reach into the security apparatus.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day. In a January 2020 lawsuit, Racine claimed Donald Trump's real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel

    BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants arrived on Thursday to a festive ceremony at Israel’s international airport, as the government took a step toward carrying out its pledge to reunite hundreds of families split between the two countries. Many were dressed in traditional Ethiopian robes, and many women held babies in their arms.

  • Lawyer for NYC Bar Owner Arrested for Defying COVID Restrictions Criticizes Sheriffs’ Conduct

    The lawyer for a New York City bar owner arrested for opening his business in defiance of coronavirus restrictions criticized the Sheriff's Department for its conduct during the incident.Danny Presti, owner of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, chose to keep his bar open after Governor Andrew Cuomo declared part of the island an "orange zone" due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases. New York restrictions for an orange zone ban indoor dining, however Presti's business partner Keith McAlarney told Fox News's Tucker Carlson on Monday that they needed to open to stay afloat financially."They spent $150,000 to [first] open the place, and they opened two months before COVID. Two young guys with five children between them," Presti's attorney Lou Gelormino told National Review on Wednesday. The pair spent an additional $25,000 to reopen over the summer according to new social distancing requirements.While Presti's bar falls within the boundary of the orange zone, it sits almost on the border itself. This was another reason Presti and McAlarney chose to remain open.Cuomo "decided, in all his wisdom, to make half of Staten Island an orange zone, meaning that a block and a half away from Mac's Public House you can sit down and eat, and in Mac's Public House you can't," Gelormino said.The New York City Health Department ordered the bar to close on November 24, two days before Thanksgiving. After Presti and McAlarney refused, the State Liquor Authority suspended their liquor license on November 27.Then, New York City Sheriffs conducted a plain-clothes operation at the establishment."The business received numerous complaints for indoor dining in an Orange Zone and operating past the 10 p.m. curfew imposed by the Governor’s Executive Order," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to National Review. After plain-clothes officers observed violations of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday evening, "deputies issued appearance tickets for multiple violations of city and state laws to employees of the establishment."Both Presti and Gelormino, who were on the premises at the time, were issued tickets for failure to observe order and failure to protect public health and safety, among other charges. After his arrest, Presti was given desk appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing, even though he was arrested in his own establishment, according to Gelormino."The sheriffs gave me four criminal summonses for doing absolutely nothing, just being [Presti's] attorney," Gelormino said. "They completely lied on them. We were nothing but polite and respectful and courteous.""At no time was there even a hint of disorderly conduct, even when Danny got arrested," Gelormino said, adding that sheriffs arrested Presti after he refused to leave the premises.As of Wednesday, the seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate stood at 8.6 percent in the zip code where Mac's Public House is located. Presti and McAlarney are currently discussing their plans to move forward.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.