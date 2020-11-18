Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for Jan-Feb: sources

Logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured in New Delhi
Logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured in New Delhi

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo for January delivery into India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States in February, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Nov. 19, the source said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

