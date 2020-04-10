GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2020







BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company") today reported certain operating metrics for the month of March 2020.

Mar-20 Feb-20 Mar-19 Sequential

Change Year-over-

year change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume(1) $ 388.6

$ 198.7

$ 168.9

95.6 % 130.1 % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 17.7

$ 9.9

$ 8.0

78.8 % 121.3 % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 132,841

125,943

120,641

5.5 % 10.1 % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts(2) 87,349

77,076

70,051

13.3 % 24.7 %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 701,820

692,903

622,194

1.3 % 12.8 % Futures Average Daily Contracts 31,901

36,469

29,628

(12.5) % 7.7 % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts(2) 7,146

7,093

7,387

0.7 % (3.3) % _________________________________________ All volume figures reported in billions. 1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. For the quarter, indirect volume represented 21% of total retail OTC trading volume. 2 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Historical metrics and financial information can be found on the Company's investor relations website http://ir.gaincapital.com .

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of GAIN's financial performance. GAIN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

