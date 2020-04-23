GAIN Capital Reports First Quarter 2020 Results







BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (NYSE: GCAP), a leading global provider of online trading services, announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Key Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020

GAAP net income of $77.3 million , or $2.06 per share

, or per share GAAP net revenue of $185.7 million

Adjusted net income of $78.6 million , or $2.09 per share

, or per share Adjusted EBITDA of $114.4 million

Operating Highlights

A quarter of exceptionally high volatility caused by economic concerns over COVID-19 drove Retail performance

Trailing 3-month direct active accounts increased a record 25% over prior year to 87,349

RPM of $231 , a quarterly record, with average daily volume of $11.7 billion , 52% above prior year

A summary of GAIN's financial results is included in the chart below.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Net Income/(Loss) $ 77.3



$ (28.4)

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)(1) $ 78.6



$ (28.4)









Net Revenue $ 185.7



$ 38.4

Operating Expenses(2) (71.3)



(61.9)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 114.4



$ (23.5)









Diluted GAAP EPS $ 2.06



$ (0.76)

Adjusted EPS(1) $ 2.09



$ (0.76)



















Note: Dollars in millions, except per share amounts and where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding. 1See below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. 2Operating Expenses excludes Depreciation and Amortization, Purchased Intangible Amortization, and certain one-off costs

"Proactive steps taken to reduce our fixed overheads, broaden the customer base and ultimately improve the Company's operating leverage during 2019 had positioned GAIN well to benefit upon the return of volatility, which was driven to extraordinary levels by economic concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in recent months. GAIN's March volumes reached multi-year highs, amid market conditions that were favorable to revenue capture, as well as volumes, with RPM of $231 for the first quarter," stated Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital.

"Client metrics were strong during the quarter, with a 57% year-on-year increase in clients who placed their first trade. Market conditions not only attracted new clients, but also engaged those who had previously opened accounts during 2019 but had not yet traded. That in turn helped improve our 3-month trailing active accounts by 25% compared to last year," added Mr. Stevens.

Quarterly Operating Metrics



Q1 20

Q1 19

Year-over-

year Change Retail Segment









OTC Trading Volume (1) (2) $ 748.7



$ 487.3



53.6 % OTC Average Daily Volume $ 11.7



$ 7.7



51.9 % 12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 132,841



120,641



10.1 % 3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts (3) 87,349



70,051



24.7 %











Futures Segment









Number of Futures Contracts 2,042,824



1,755,873



16.3 % Futures Average Daily Contracts 32,949



28,785



14.5 % 12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts (3) 7,146



7,387



(3.3) %



















All retail volume figures reported in billions.

1 US dollar equivalent of notional amounts traded. 2 For the quarter, indirect volume represented 21% of total retail OTC trading volume. 3 Accounts that executed a transaction during the relevant period.

Dividend

GAIN's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2020.

Acquisition by INTL FCStone, Inc.

Acquisition by INTL FCStone Inc. remains on track to complete during the 3rd quarter of 2020.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 REVENUE:





Retail revenue $ 173.1



$ 24.3

Futures revenue 9.4



8.0

Other revenue 1.0



2.5

Total non-interest revenue 183.4



34.8

Interest revenue 2.7



4.3

Interest expense 0.5



0.6

Total net interest revenue 2.3



3.7

Net revenue $ 185.7



$ 38.4

EXPENSES:





Employee compensation and benefits $ 24.2



$ 20.3

Selling and marketing 7.1



10.2

Referral fees 12.5



7.1

Trading expenses 4.9



5.5

General and administrative 13.8



12.8

Depreciation and amortization 4.3



4.3

Purchased intangible amortization 1.8



3.3

Communications and technology 4.5



5.7

Bad debt provision 4.2



0.4

Restructuring expenses 1.4



0.0

Transaction costs 1.0



0.0

Total operating expense $ 79.9



$ 69.5

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 105.8



(31.1)

Interest expense on long term borrowings 3.4



3.3

INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 102.4



(34.4)

Income tax expense/(benefit) 25.1



(6.1)

NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ 77.3



$ (28.4)















Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 293.3



$ 190.1

Cash and securities held for customers 785.2



929.3

Receivables from brokers 53.1



112.3

Property and equipment, net 29.1



30.6

Intangible assets, net 21.2



24.2

Other assets 50.0



64.0

Total assets $ 1,231.8



$ 1,350.4

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Payables to customers $ 785.2



$ 929.3

Payables to brokers 5.9



0.0

Accrued compensation and benefits 6.4



5.5

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45.0



43.1

Income tax payable 11.8



0.6

Convertible senior notes 80.3



137.2

Total liabilities $ 934.7



$ 1,115.7

Shareholders' equity 297.1



234.7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,231.8



$ 1,350.4















Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted otherwise. Columns may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Income Tax

Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure representing our net income/(loss) excluding certain one-time costs and benefits. Adjusted EPS is calculated using adjusted net income/(loss). Adjusted income tax expense/(benefit) reflects the Company's GAAP income tax expense/(benefit) adjusted for (a) taxable or deductible items affecting income tax expense/(benefit) that are unrelated to pre-tax income/(loss) in the period and (b) the tax effect of other taxable adjustments made to the Company's pre-tax income. The tax effect of the adjustments to pre-tax income/(loss) are calculated using the tax rate applicable for the jurisdiction within which each of the adjustments arose. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with a more consistent and stable basis for determining the impact of taxes on the Company's core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations, including not having standardized meanings. Therefore, our definitions may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts. Thus, it may be more difficult to compare our financial performance to that of other companies. We believe reporting these measures assists investors in evaluating our operating performance. However, because they are not a measure of financial performance or income tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP, such measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other measures reported in accordance with GAAP.