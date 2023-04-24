‘I gained my power back.’ Tarrant County honors crime victims in emotional ceremony

In the weeks leading up to Tarrant County’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event, Alyssa Sanchez had gone back and forth on whether she wanted to speak. On Monday morning, she woke up and decided she needed to share her story.

Sanchez stood in front of about 30 victim service professionals, county officials and other community members and told her story as a survivor of domestic abuse. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office put together the event.

“I wanted to come and be strong, and it ended up being extremely empowering,” Sanchez said about the event, which is the second annual commemoration for crime victims in Tarrant County.

Two other abuse survivors shared their stories as well, and many audience members wiped tears from their eyes as the women spoke. Wendy Ayala described the years of abuse she faced and the brainwashing her abuser used to keep her from leaving. Her abuser was sentenced in February, and she said sometimes, her escape from him still doesn’t feel real. She said now, she wants to make a change locally and she plans to speak at other events about abuse.

“I know the main goal is to speak out and reach out and penetrate the heart of the youth,” she said. “To reach in their own hearts and to have the valor and strength and courage to know, ‘You are wonderfully and perfectly made.’”

At the end of her speech, Ayala sang “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle, prompting a standing ovation from attendants.

Andrelyn Law spoke at Monday’s event “for the victims today, tomorrow and the ones who didn’t have a voice.” She and her daughter held one another as Law described the pain they both faced due to her daughter’s abuse.

Each of the women thanked various advocates and groups in Dallas-Fort Worth who helped them emotionally heal and pursue justice. Sanchez specifically thanked the Grapevine police officer who responded to her 911 call after she escaped her abuser and the EMT officer who talked to her about One Safe Place, a domestic violence shelter. Various victim service advocates with One Safe Place and the District Attorney’s Office helped her navigate the documentation and legal process involved in her abuser’s prosecution.

Sanchez and Ayala also thanked various staff members within the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, including Victim Advocate Laura Flores, District Attorney Phil Sorrells and Assistant Criminal District Attorney Lindy Borchardt.

Borchardt and Sorrells presented Unbound Now and Justice Methodist Ministry with certificates of appreciation for the services. Unbound Now, part of a national network of anti-human trafficking agencies, coordinated with One Safe Place to open Underground, a drop-in center for youth who need a meal, place to rest, safety and other resources. Justice Methodist Ministry provides free legal representation and support to families who have experienced domestic violence and neglect.

“Without community support, we couldn’t do the things we do,” Sorrells said.

After Robb Catalano, another assistant criminal district attorney, spoke about the importance of allocutions (victim impact statements made at the end of a trial), a victim services professional read one woman’s victim impact statement aloud.

“You didn’t win,” the statement said. “I gained my power back.”

Resources

Various organizations in Tarrant County provide help for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

Underground is located at 1100 Hemphill St. inside One Safe Place, and can be reached by Bus Route #1. It can be reached by phone at 817-885-7735 or email at theunderground@unboundnow.org.

Justice Methodist Ministry can be reached by phone at 817-339-2407, by email at mjm@myfumc.org or onsite at 750 W. 5th St.

SafeHaven, another Tarrant County domestic violence center, has a resource center at 1424 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth and one at 1010 N. Center St. in Arlington. SafeHaven offers immediate shelter and a 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-877-701-SAFE (7233).

First Street Methodist Mission provides emergency food, clothing, infant formula, limited financial assistance and case management services. The ministry can be reached at 817-335-6080.

Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County provides services to people experiencing homelessness, including women who are victims of domestic abuse. Those seeking help are required to go through an intake process and then can enlist in a program. The center can be reached through phone at 817-339-2553 or at 1321 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.

The Women’s Center provides crisis intervention, legal services and counseling to survivors of sexual assault. The center is open at 1723 Hemphill St. from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A 24-hour rape crisis hotline is open at all times at 817-927-2737. The center’s main office can be reached at 817-927-4040, and the center’s website is womenscentertc.org.

The national Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 via phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through online chat at hotline.org.