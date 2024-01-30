Gainesville and Alachua County community to celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month will once again be celebrated in Alachua County with numerous events hosted and sponsored by the Alachua County Library District, Gainesville Housing Authority, churches, organizations and other segments of the community.

Black History Month, which began in 1976 as a way of honoring Black history and achievement in America, was the idea of Carter G. Woodson and his peers with the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, which is now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Before 1976, Black History Month was celebrated as Black History Week beginning in 1926, according to Britannica.com.

February was chosen to celebrate Black History Month because it is the birth month of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, who freed Black enslaved people in the U.S. by signing the Emancipation Proclamation, and the great Black orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglas, according to www.Britannica.com.

Black History Month events locally will be held throughout the community, with a lot of them hosted by the Alachua County Library District. Below is a list of events, though not a complete list, held locally to celebrate Black History Month.

“Black History Month: Finding History”: All day Thursday-Saturday, Monday-Feb. 10, Feb. 12-17, Feb. 19-24 and Feb. 26-28, Library Partnership at 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville

“Black History Month: Enchanted Pages Book Club”: Thursday, 6-6:45 p.m., Millhopper Branch, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

“Black History Month: Millhopper Book Club” : Feb. 6, 1-2 p.m., Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

“Black History Month: Pipe Cleaner Constellations" : Feb. 7, 2-3 p.m., Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th St., Gainesville

“Black History Month – Jeopardy:” Feb. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

“African American Read-In:” Feb. 17, 2-3:15 p.m. Hawthorne Branch, 6640 SE 221 St., Hawthorne

“Black History Month : Frederick Douglas and Capt. John Brown" : Feb. 18, 2-3 p.m., Alachua Branch, 14913 NW 140 th St., Alachua

"Black History Month: Hawthorne Hub" : Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m., Hawthorne Branch, 6640 SE 221st St., Hawthorne

“Black History Month: African American Read-In”: Feb. 25, 2-4 p.m., Alachua Branch Library, 14913 NW 140th St, Alachua

“Black History Month: Arts in Focus": Feb. 28, 3-4 p.m., Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

“Black History Month: The Page Turners – Adult Book Club": Feb. 28, 3- 4 p.m. at the Waldo Branch Library, 15150 NE US Highway 301, Waldo

Other Black History Month events will include the Gainesville Housing Authority hosting an event billed as “Revitalizing Our Communities” that will be held from 3-5 p.m. in front of the Pine Meadows Community Center at 2626 E. University Ave.

Another event will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Marston Science Library on the University of Florida campus and will be billed as “Black History Month Out Loud! Promoting Literature.”

Wayne Fields, right, publisher of Minority Business Listings, hands out a copy of the magazine during a Black History Month program hosted by the Gainesville Housing Authority in 2022. GHA, as well as many others, will again host Black History Month programs in February. (Gainesville Sun file photo by Brad McClenny) (Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun)

“An Afternoon with Zora” will be presented by the Delta Sigma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center at 837 SE Seventh Ave.

Schools, churches and other groups and organizations will host Black History Month programs throughout the month of February.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Libraries and others in Gainesvile to celebrate Black History Month