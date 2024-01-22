Gainesville-based rowing club to host annual fundraiser

Editor's note: The Guardian no longer accepts fliers as information for events that appear under "About Town."

The information must be typed out and sent via email.

Please include the following: type/name of event, date, time, location, speakers, theme and cost, if any, and who to contact for more information.

Send via email to guardian@gainesville.com (The new email address — now in effect — to send announcements/information and to request coverage). The deadline is noon Fridays for publication the following Thursday.

For more information, call 352-337-0376.

Rowing

Gainesville Area Rowing will present its Beer Oar Wine annual fundraiser to help promote the sport of rowing in the community.

It will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Cypress & Grove Brewing Company at 1001 NW Fourth St.

It will include a silent auction to benefit Gainesville Area Rowing Inc. Tickets cost $25 per person and include two full glasses of featured beer or wine, sweet and savory treats and access to the silent auction.

For more information, visit www.gainesvillearearowing.com.

5K Race

The 6th annual Miles for Meridian 5K Race will take place at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Tioga Town Center at 13085 SW First Lane in Newberry.

Sponsored by Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc., the first 100 people to register to participate in the run will receive a custom designed medal and shirt.

Organizers of the event are in need of volunteers to help with the set up, break down, cheering on of teams, lead the race on bicycles and in other ways that can ensure the success of the event.

To volunteer, please email eliza_philbin@mbhci.org or call 352-672-0809.

Also, to ensure students receive credit for volunteering their services during the event and to secure an opportunity for your organization to table at the event, please email Kandra_albury@mbchi.org or call 352-810-1055.

Matheson History Museum

The Matheson History Museum’s spring program series will feature “Yoga in the Park” at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and April 13 led by Emma Sugarman that will be free with no registration required.

“The Pagoda: A Lesbian Community by the Sea” that will feature a talk led by author Rose Norman at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 that will be free with no registration held at the museum at 513 E. University Ave.

“Finding Florida: Crossing the Suwanee River in the Early 1800s – Early Ferries, Brides, and Trestles” with Ken Sulak, Ph.D., at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the museum. Registration will be free.

“My Withered Legs and Other Essays” book launch with Sandra Gail Lambert at 2 p.m. March 2. It will feature Lambert’s new collection of personal essays that are grounded in queer, crip and climate politics.

The ”30th Anniversary Sock Hop Gala” will be held on March 9 at a time that has yet to be announced and the price of tickets have yet to be announced.

“Just Call Me Rae: The Story of Rae O. Weimer,” founder of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, will be held at 7 p.m. April 24 at the museum and feature Ann Weimer Moxley, Rae Weimer’s daughter, who has written an eye-opening chronicle of her late father’s lasting legacy to journalism in the state of Florida.

“Once Upon a Time in Florida: Roots and Rivers” with Jacki Levine, Jack E. Davis and Cynthia Barnett.

Sponsored by Florida Humanities, it will feature a panel discussion at 7 p.m. May 1 and be preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Registration will be free.

This will be the final stop in the Florida Humanities’ statewide book tour for “Once Upon a Time in Florida,” a book that marks Florida Humanities’ 50th anniversary with a collection of 50 timeless stories from the archives of FORUM, the award-winning magazine of Florida Humanities. The event will focus on Florida’s environment.

The “Floridiana Show” will be held on May 4 at a time that has yet to be announced.

Oral history

The University of Florida Samuel Proctor Oral History Program will host its 2024 spring semester open house from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 30 in Pugh Hall on the UF campus at 296 Buckman Drive.

The public is invited to come and learn more about the program, its project initiatives and ways to get involved.

Refreshments will be served.

Business workshop

A business planning workshop hosted by the Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida will be held from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Multipurpose Room in the Gainesville Regional Utilities’ Administration Building at 301 SE Fourth Ave.

Led by Michael Chung, a certified global business professional, highlights of the workshop will include learning essential business planning fundamentals, gaining insight into creating a robust business strategy, discovering effective ways to set and achieve your business goals and networking with like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-planning-workshop-tickets-804049011237.

EHS Class of '74 meeting

Members of the Eastside High School Class of 1974 are asked to call 352-871-3239 or email sheilawaldon700@yahoo.com and provide contact information such as email addresses and cell phone numbers to receive updates on the meeting place and date for discussion of the class's 50th anniversary reunion.

Helping farmers

The Windsor Group LLC has expanded its Discrimination Financial Assistance program office in Gainesville to better serve Florida farmers.

The mission of the program is to to improve accessibility for Florida farmers, ranchers and forest landowners.

The office is located at 2153 Hawthorne Road., Suite 217. Farmers can work with trained agents from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

A DFAP Lunch and Learn for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners session will be held from noon- 1 p.m. every Wednesday this month virtually.

For more information, visit https://www.22007apply.gov.

Family Learning Center

The Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Learning Center will host an open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23 in its state of the art facility on the campus of Metcalf Elementary School at 1250 NE 18th Ave., Building 11.

The center is a transformative facility sponsored by Gainesville For All to address the academic achievement gap in the Alachua County School District. It serves struggling families with children ages six-weeks-old to four-years-old.

Special guests during the open house will include Diyonne McGraw, chair of the Alachua County School Board, and other community leaders. An array of local nonprofits and social service agencies will also provide helpful information for families.

Counselor/case manager

CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services Inc. is seeking a counselor/case manager for its Family Action Program in Alachua County and surrounding areas to work with at-risk youth and their families, providing excellent counseling services and developing partnerships through collaboration with organizations in the community.

If you are dedicated, passionate and have a genuine desire to positively impact the lives of youth and their families, we encourage you to apply.

For more information, call 352-244-0628, Ext. 3852.

Job Corps

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Florida, offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households.

There are three Job Corps campuses in Florida: Jacksonville, Miami and Pinellas County (in St. Petersburg). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including construction, finance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology, and transportation.

Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, free or reduced school lunch or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.

Job Corps recently launched a revamped national website, as well as new sites for every campus nationwide. Features include virtual tours, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Corey, and an interactive map allowing users to find a Job Corps campus based on location, industry or a specific training area.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).

Story time

The "We Are Here: Stories from Multilingual Speakers in North Central Florida" exhibit is on display at the Matheson History Museum, 513 E. University Ave. Museum hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

"We are Here" highlights stories from more than 60 people who speak multiple languages in North Central Florida. Through visual collages that centralize cultural images, "We Are Here" illustrates the immigration journeys of our North Central Florida community through stories that hold power in multiple languages.

Free registration can be done at https://bit.ly/3NvtyoP and Zoom registration can be done at https://bit.ly/41Smfey.

For more information, call 352-378-2280 or visit https://mathesonmuseum.org.

Health study

Researchers at the University of Florida are recruiting participants for a study on psychological and social factors related to weight and metabolic health. Eligible participants will be women, ages 45-65 years, who are postmenopausal (at least 12 consecutive months with no menstrual cycle) and overweight.

The research study will involve an assessment visit at the UF Clinical and Translational Research Building. The assessment will include measurements of weight and blood pressure, a blood draw, and completion of questionnaires. Participants will receive compensation and free blood test results.

For more information and to find out if you might be eligible to participate, please visit https://redcap.link/metabolichealth or contact Marian Hernandez at marian.hernandez@phhp.ufl.edu or (352) 273-5288.

Rebecca Pearl, Ph.D., of the UF Department of Clinical and Health Psychology is the principle investigator, and the

IRB Protocol Number is IRB202201126.

Volunteers needed

The Alachua County Crisis Center is recruiting volunteer crisis line counselors who will be provides 60 hours of in–depth training in active listening, crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

For more information, call 352-264-6781 or email ksosa@alachuacounty.us.

Cade Museum

“Wandering the Milky Way – A Tour of the Solar System" is on display at the Cade Museum through Jan. 1.

The museum hours for the display are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the museum at 811 N. Main St. General admission tickets are $12.50, $10 for seniors and college students, $7.50 for ages 5-17 and free ages 4 and younger.

For more information, call 352-371-8001 or visit www.cademuseum.org.

Vaccine

A free FluMist vaccine will be offered by the Alachua County School District in collaboration with the Alachua County Health Department.

The vaccine will be available for students in pre-k through 12th grades.

For more information, visit controlflu.com or call 352-334-7916.

College assistance

The U.S Deptartment of Education will provide $5 million in funding to support a new College Completion Fund for post secondary education student success.

The funds will go to historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions. The Ronald E. McNair is one of seven federal TRIO programs, targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post baccalaureate programs.

For more information, call 202-401-1576 or visit https://bit.ly/3AffiIv.

Star Center

If you are interested in community theatre and have the time to volunteer for a worthy cause, then you may want to consider volunteering at the Star Center Theatre.

Volunteer opportunities include theatre facility maintenance, set building and breakdown, tech/lighting training, event coordination assistance and costume design.

For more information, email starcentergainesville@gmail.com

BASE

Black AIDS Services and Education Inc., a local nonprofit organization that provides HIV/AIDS education, is seeking new members.

Meetings, which are open to the public, are held from 6-7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Santa Fe College Center for Innovation and Economic Development (CIED), 530 W. University Ave. Those interested in joining should email Blackaidsservicesandeducation@gmail.com

For more information, call 352-231-6383.

Digital connection

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a federal program that will give the Alachua County School District the opportunity to provide Internet connection at home for thousands of students who don't currently have an Internet connection in their homes. For more information, call 352- 955-7545.

Voting

The Voting Rights Restoration Verification Program works to assist convicted felons having their rights restored.

Applicants must establish voter eligibility and must live in the Eighth Judicial Circuit. The application form is available at https://bit.ly/38rED8f.

For more information, contact the Office of the State Attorney, Attn: V8th Department, 120 W. University Ave. Gainesville, Fla. 32601.

Gainesville Area Rowing Club to host fundraiser. Justin Ford / Correspondent (Credit: Photo special to The Sun by Justin Ford)

Utility assistance

Utility bill assistance up to $5,000 is available now through Sept. 30 through the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Those interested should apply at the Central Florida Community Action Agency.

For more information, call 352-373-7667.

Legislative Aide (District 20)

State Rep. Yvonne Hinson is now accepting applications in her Gainesville office to assist with a variety of administrative and public relations matters requiring a thorough understanding of the policies, procedures and operating practices of the Florida Legislature.

Duties will include organizing calendar and scheduling, constituent management,

legislative process, public relations and press releases, stakeholder relations,

designated Tallahassee travel staff during committee weeks and sessions, as well as other essential duties and responsibilities.

Minimum qualifications required include an associate’s degree from an accredited college or university and two years of administrative experience. Professional administrative experience can substitute on a year-for-year basis for the required college education.

Salary is $34,116 annually and includes excellent employee benefits.

Interested parties may send a cover letter, resume and completed Florida Legislature Employment Application to: The Honorable Yvonne Hinson, Florida House of Representatives, 2815 NW 13th St., Suite 202, Gainesville, Fla., 32609-2865, or e-mail Yvonne.Hinson@myfloridahouse.gov.

Applications are available through the Florida Legislature's web site Online Sunshine and in Room 701 of the Claude Pepper Building, 636 W. Call St. in Tallahassee.

Unemployment

If you are looking to apply for unemployment and having difficulty or are unable to complete the online application, the Library Partnership Resource Center has paper applications available on a grab-and-go basis and you can also get help completing the online application.

Library Partnership is located at 912 NE 16th Ave.

Scholarships

High school students and their families can search and apply for scholarships in one centralized platform under a new agreement between Alachua County Public Schools and a free service called Going Merry.

Going Merry is a free scholarship search and application platform that allows students to create a personal profile that are matched with a list of scholarships for which they are eligible. Students have an opportunity to apply for their preferred scholarships or multiple scholarships at once through the platform.

For more information, visit www.goingmerry.com.

Broadband

Comcast recently announced the multi-million-dollar expansion of its network to Waldo, which brings the company’s full line-up of high-speed Xfinity Internet services to local customers for the first time. This project is a part of Comcast’s work to bridge the digital divide by bringing broadband Internet service to new and underserved areas.

Local customers will have access to Xfinity’s unique features that give them complete control over their in-home WiFi networks, including:

• WiFi Controls – Xfinity xFi’s digital dashboard gives customers total control over their in-home wireless networks with the ability to monitor what devices are connected, set parental controls, pause WiFi access and more.

• Advanced Cybersecurity Protection – Customers can use xFi Advanced Security to protect devices connected to their gateway from malware and other threats.

• xFi Pods – xFi Pods are WiFi extenders that can ensure WiFi coverage is available all across the home, eliminating dead zones.

• Streaming – Xfinity Internet customers can use Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device, to stream movies, videos and more from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock Premium and other popular streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

Internet Essentials, Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program, will be offered locally as well. Internet Essentials provides in-home internet access for $9.95 for qualified households, plus multiple options to access online digital literacy and skills training. Qualified households may be eligible to have the cost of their monthly home Internet service paid for through the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP). For more information on Internet Essentials and the ACP, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-8-INTERNET (1-855-846-8376).

Achieve program

The Sante Fe College Achieve program provides students with robust mentoring opportunities inside their high school including coaching students in career exploration, time management, financial aid and continued mentorship after students enroll at SF College.

Once enrolled at SF College, students will receive a stipend to cover the cost of textbooks.

For more information, visit www.sfcollege.edu.

ObamaCare

Suwannee River AHEC navigators will provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the federal health insurance marketplace.

We assist consumers with free confidential telephone, virtual and online enrollment service appointments.

To book your appointment today, call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org.

SF College program

The ACB Excel program is a new Santa Fe College initiative that offers career certificate training that can lead to future employment into high-wage and in demand jobs.

The program offers a two-generation avenue for both parents and school age children to engage in academic and social activities.

For more information, call 352-395-53663 or email Jen.homard@sfcollege.edu or rodthomas@sfcollege.edu.

SF College laptops

With a focus on closing the digital divide, Santa Fe College is lending laptops and/or webcams to currently enrolled students.

Applications are available online at www.sfcollege.edu/laptoploan. Applicants must be enrolled and in a degree seeking program.

For more information, call 352-395-5513 or email Bea.awoniyi@sfcollege.edu.

Help

Women Working with Women, a local nonprofit, is seeking help from the public and philanthropists to help fund its programs that provide a multitude of services to the community.

The group's mission is to help women and families through education, empowerment, strengthening and improving their quality of life. It was founded in 2013.

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.womenworkingwithwomen.org, email 4wsbms@gmail.com or call 352-872-8555.

Exhibit

“When Johnny Came Marching Home" is an outdoor exhibition located on the west side of the Matheson History Museum at 513 E. University Ave.

This sculpture was designed by Ken McGurn and fabricated by Matthew Pollard. The exhibit honors all of those who have served in the U.S. military. McGurn served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1963-1979.

The Matheson's hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Health insurance

The Suwannee River Area Health Education Center navigators will provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

We assist consumers with free confidential telephone, virtual and online enrollment service appointments.

Call 386 -230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org for an appointment.

Affordable housing

Communities that Care and the North Central Florida Foundation for Affordable Housing are collaborating to build homes on land trusts throughout the region.

For more information, visit www.alachuahabitat.org.

Gainesville Sun archives

The Alachua County Library District has expanded its digital Gainesville Sun archives to include editions dating back to 1911 that are available to library cardholders who can access the archives at www.aclib.us/GainesvilleSun from any computer. Users can search by keyword or date and print, email or download PDFs and images from 1911 to the present, as well as browse news articles, legal announcements, advertisements and obituaries in the archives.

The database is available 24/7 from computers or mobile devices

STEM Kits

Spark STEM Discoveries for children ages 3 and through fifth grade are available for checkout at all Alachua County Library District branches.

The Rotary Club of Gainesville supported this new collection with a $1,500 donation. STEM Kits can be checked out for 14 days. Library cardholders can reserve one kit at a time to pick up at any library branch and can return the kits at any location. Kit themes include electricity, the human body, birding, microscopic discoveries and more. Explore the kits at www.aclib.us/stemkits or place one on hold by searching “STEM Kit” in the catalog at https://catalog.aclib.us/.

For more information, call 352-334-3909 or email rcook@aclib.us.

Internet service

Cox Communications is working with local schools and libraries to help provide internet service through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help people get connected to what matters most.

The ECF program is open to students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack a sufficient connection to the internet for remote learning and remote library services. Cox’s ECF offering will cost a one-time $20 equipment charge and $30 per month for internet service, with no term agreement and no deposit.

For more information, visit cox.com/ecf.

Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced 28 new badges that focus on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that encourage girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world.

Mobile clinic

The UF Mobile Clinic will be stationed at GTEC, 2153 Hawthorne Road, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Fridays for free primary medical care services, COVID-19 vaccinations, care coordination and connecting to community resources.

For more information, call 352-273-5328 or visit https://outreach.med.ufl.edu.

Library District

The Alachua County Library District recently updated library services and expanded hours.

The district’s study rooms, Quiet Reading Rooms and meeting rooms are now open. The Headquarters, Millhopper, Tower Road and Alachua branches are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.. Hawthorne, High Springs and Newberry branches are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.; Cone Park and Library Partnership branches are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Archer, Micanopy and Waldo branches are open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Patrons can browse, use study rooms, computers and printing services during all operating hours. Study rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserve meeting rooms at www.aclib.us/rooms or by calling a library branch. Outside services continue, weather permitting.

Story Time

Children and caregivers can read, laugh and sing at outdoor story times lead by Alachua County Library staff at “Story Time on the Green.”

Sessions will be offered four days per week through Saturday. Librarians and library staff will read tales and lead activities perfect for infants to 5-year-olds at library green spaces and parks. Story Time on the Green will be held at 10 a.m., weather permitting in at Cone Park Branch, 2801 E. University Ave.; Smokey Bear Park, 2300 NE 15th St. and Library Headquarters, 401 E. University Ave.

Butterfly Garden

The Florida Museum of Natural History has reinstated the Butterfly Garden Initiative where museum educators and scientists visit schools, community centers and after-school programs planting gardens and conducting workshops on pollinators and other insects.

The goal of the program is to create more habitats for pollinators.

For more information and how to participate in the program, visit https://bit.ly/3oypgOV.

Barnyard Buddies

Barnyard Buddies is a weekly program where youngsters, with an adult, can meet and greet farm animals by helping staff with afternoon feeding.

Participants will be limited, and all attendees must register for each session. It will be held from 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Morningside Nature Center, 3540 E. University Ave. It’s free but registration is required at bit.ly/barnbuddies2021.Tickets will be made available the Thursday before the next program. Facial coverings are required for all participants over the age of 6 unless exempt. Animals love donations of carrots, squash, apples, sweet potatoes and melons.

Spider exhibit

Take an eight-legged walk on the wild side with the Florida Museum of Natural History’s new “Spiders Alive!” exhibit through Sept. 4.

The exhibit dives into the world of spiders, scorpions and their relatives with more than a dozen live species from around the world on display. Videos showcase a variety of unique animal behaviors, such as a diving bell spider living underwater and a southern black widow spinning silk.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7.50 for Florida residents and $5.50 for ages 3-17. Museum members, children ages 0-2 and UF students with a valid Gator 1 Card receive free admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/spiders-alive/.

Broadband discount

Cox is permanently increasing speed for low-cost Internet and offers discounts through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

In addition to permanently increasing internet speed for its Connect2Compete customers, Cox is working to ensure eligible households can receive discounted service through the EBB program.

The FCC program, which is open to eligible Americans for only a limited time, is available to provide temporary financial assistance for internet service. Eligible families may qualify to receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental, or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area, for as long as government funds remain available.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting cox.com/c2c.

For more information on the EBB program, visit cox.com/ebb.

Free rides

The Alachua County and Gainesville City commissions have agreed to give free bus rides to senior citizens and kids under the age of 18 beginning in October.

The city and county will spend $115,00 toward offering these free bus rides.

RTS can be reached at 393-7850 or www.go-rts.com.

Free admission

The Florida Museum of Natural History will offer free admission to all fee-based exhibits for active-duty military personnel and their families through Sept. 4 as a part of the nationwide Blue Star Museums initiative.

The museum requires masks at all times and asks guests to practice social distancing.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3n94aWC.

Vaccines for Vets

Eligible veterans can get COVID-19 vaccines through the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System under the Saves Lives Act.

To receive a vaccine, veterans should go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on the VA’s vaccine rollout process. Veterans who are currently enrolled and receive health care from the VA can bypass the registration process and call 352-548-6000, ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ahA4uK.

Hotspots

Alachua County residents can check out mobile hotspots from the Alachua County Library District.

The new WiFi2Go pilot program has 100 hotspots available for checkout. Hotspots check out for seven days and can connect up to five devices to the Internet. Service depends on the availability of the T-Mobile network where the hotspot is used. The hotspot devices are available at all branches in the district and through the online catalog.

Call your library branch for more details or call 352-334-3909.

Vaccine transportation

Florida Medicaid will take you to get the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

All you need to do is set up a time to get your vaccine. Next, let your Medicaid plan know you need a ride and they will take care of the rest. If you are not enrolled in a plan, call the Medicaid Helpline at 1-877-254-1055 to find out the name and phone number for a transportation service.

If you are in a health plan, call your plan provider to get the name and telephone number for your transportation service.

SWAG medical services

SWAG, in partnership with the Alachua County Health Department and the UF Medical Guild, has funding to provide basic physicals and dental checkups/services for children.

These services are for children only, and must be scheduled through the Alachua County Health Department. Services will be performed at the SW Health Clinic in the Linton Oaks neighborhood.

To schedule appointments, call 352-334-7910 or 352-334-8839.

Haircuts

McDougle Technical Institute (MTI) will offer $5 haircuts and services during the entire month of March.

Located at 2635 NW 13th St., this is MTI's second location sponsored by former Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Stockar McDougle and his wife Octavia McDougle. For information and/or appointments, call 352-554-4900.

Edible groves

The city of Gainesville this month unveiled its Edible Groves project in an effort to increase access to healthy food.

Staff has begun planting a variety of fruit- or nut-bearing trees at two City parks — Smokey Bear Park on Northeast 15th St. and Fred Cone Park on East University Ave. Plans for a third site in an area known as Bountiful Boulevard, located along the 4200-4300 block of SW 40 Blvd. will be planted in the coming months. Trees planted to date include chestnut, kumquat, loquat, mulberry, orange, nectarine, persimmon, peach, pear, pecan, and tangerine. When completed, Smokey Bear Park will be home to more than 70 specimens, with an additional 50 trees at Fred Cone Park.

For More information, call 352-393-7842 or email passanitir1@cityofgainesville.org.

NAMI courses

NAMI Gainesville has three free courses starting soon that require advance registration and are expected to fill up quickly.

• Peer to Peer is an eight-week class for adults that identify as peers (adults living with a mental illness)..

• Family to Family is an eight- week class for people that have a family member living with a mental illness.

• NAMI Basics is a six-week course for parents and caregivers of children or teens that live with mental illness.

Courses will be held online on Zoom. For more information, visit https://www.namigainesville.org.

Girl Scouts

Girl Scout entrepreneurs from North Florida to the Panhandle are needed to sell cookies in safe, creative and socially distant ways, including through the organization’s first-ever national delivery services collaboration with Grubhub.

Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

Head Start

Alachua County Head Start added new centers in East Gainesville for children ages 3-5. They are located at ECS 4 Kids at 530 Waldo Road; Hagios Learning Center, 1132 NE 16th Ave.; Oak Tree Center, 1414 NE 23rd Ave. For more information, call 452-240-6533.

ACCEPT

Alachua County Continuing Education for Parenting Teenagers (ACCEPT) program has survived staff cuts and is now under the System of Care department led by Veita Jackson -Carter.

The ACCEPT program provides an opportunity for pregnant and teen parents attending Alachua County Public Schools to continue their education while also benefiting from prenatal/postnatal health and parenting classes in addition to child care.

For more information, call System of Care at 352-955-7671, Ext. 1604

Exhibit

“Trailblazers: 150 years of Alachua County Women,” an online exhibition at the Matheson History Museum highlights the lives and accomplishments of 11 women from Alachua County. It can be found at https://adobe.ly/2AGNS3q. They women featured in the exhibit are Sarah Hamilton Matheson, Dr. Sarah Lucretia Robb, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, Marjorie Harris Carr, Vivian Washington Filer, Daphne Duval Williams, Judith Brown, Margaret Tebeau, Clara Floyd Gehan, Mary Etta Cubberly and Emmaline Buchholz.

To view the exhibit online visit https://adobe.ly/2AGNS3q.

Cade camp

Afternoon Adventure Camp at the Cade Museum will be available from 2-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the museum at 811 South Main St..

The camp is focused on challenges that boost kids' creativity and imagination. Cade Museum educators help children ages 5-11 engage in a broad range of hands-on STEAM experiments and activities that include exploring and improving skills in 3D design, coding, robotic, and more. Educators will also be available to help children in Kindergarten through 5th-grade with homework.

For more information, call 353-371-8001 or visit www.cademuseum.org

Matheson Museum

The Matheson Museum wants Alachua County residents to help document the community’s experience with digital submissions of photographs, video clips, stories or anything else county residents think helps tell their story.

Please submit items to curator@mathesonmuseum.org.

NAMI computers

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be offering classes online and via Zoom and if you don’t have access to a computer, NAMI Gainesville has a limited number of computers you may borrow to facilitate your participation.

NAMi Gainesville has an array of programs including NAMI Family-to-Family or NAMI Basics, this fall. There is no charge to take these evidence-based courses that are available to youths and adults.

For more information, https://www.namigainesville.org.

Coping tips

Carla Schmidt, Ph.D., BCBA-D, a clinical assistant professor in the University of Florida College of Education, through a video interview will provide tips for parents on how to deal with the new normal for their families this school year, including those whose children have neurological developmental disabilities or special needs. To access the video, visit https://bit.ly/2FtxtBN.

Art gallery

The Artisans' Guild Gallery has a new home at 224 NW Second St. in the Pleasant Street neighborhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Established in 1970, the gallery is among the oldest continuously running artist cooperatives in the country and features fine arts and fine crafts by 50-plus local artists. Guidelines to keep artists and customers safe are in effect.

For more information, call 352-378-1383 or visit artisansguildgallery.com.

Free computer use

Computer and printer use re-opens this week at Alachua County libraries.

Machines are available once a day per person, and you must make an appointment by phone with your individual branch. To avoid spreading COVID-19, all technology will be sanitized between uses, and users must wear a face mask, maintain social distance and complete a health screening, according to Rachel Cook, library public relations and marketing manager.

One-hour computer appointments are open at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and 15-minute printer appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at every location.

Caregiver training

Free Savvy Caregiver virtual training classes geared toward caregivers of those caring for someone with dementia will be offered from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information or to register, email hornec@agingresources.org or call 352-692-5226.

KACB needs volunteers

Keep Alachua County Beautiful is looking for volunteers willing to help with socially distanced tasks.

Measures are in place, including guidance and sanitized supplies, to help maintain the county’s appearance despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

The group needs volunteers to help pick up litter, paint over graffiti, plant trees, shrubs, flowers or vegetable gardens and to pull invasive plants, the release said.

To get involved, call 352-371-9444 to set up an appointment to get an assignment and pick up supplies.

All equipment is sanitized and can be borrowed for up to two weeks. For questions or assistance, call the number above, or visit www.kacb.org.

Cade Museum

The Cade Museum is producing Cade at Home content for children of all ages during quarantine and Cade at Night content for adults ages 21 and older featuring recipes for fun drinks and foods from local Gainesville restaurants.

For Cade at Home, visit https://www.cademuseum.org, for Cade at Night, visit https://www.cademuseum.org/cade-at-night.html.

Vegetable gardening

The UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences will be offering tips on how to grow food at home.

It will share information on vegetable gardening during upcoming classes and how to contact your county’s UF/IFAS Extension Office. Topics include fruits and berries, backyard chickens and beekeeping.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KM6xw0.

Studies

The University of Florida Department of Epidemiology is recruiting participants for two studies.

The department is recruiting adults 18-65 and older to participate in online interviews about cocaine, marijuana and alcohol use.

Participants' names and data will be kept confidential and compensation will be provided.

Participants must have used cocaine in the past 30 days, alcohol or marijuana in the past 30 days, and have access to a phone, computer or tablet.

To participate and see if you qualify, call 352-246-5913 to talk to the study team. If you qualify, you will be asked to do Zoom interviews with the study staff about your drug and alcohol use. At the end of each interview, you will receive a $25 gift card.

The department is also recruiting adults ages 65-89 to participate in a phone screening to determine eligibility for a brain and memory improvement study.

Participants must meet the age criteria, be healthy, and willing to take an MRI, a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body..

To see if you qualify and for more information, call 352-246-5913 to talk to the study team.

Matheson Museum

The Matheson Museum is asking Alachua County residents to share their COVID-19 experiences.

The coronavirus pandemic is a historic event of worldwide significance and the Matheson Museum wants to preserve the community’s stories with a goal to create a COVID-19 Community Archive that will be shared digitally over the next few weeks and in exhibitions down the road.

The museum urges Alachua County residents to help the museum document the community’s experience by providing digital submissions of photographs, video clips, stories or anything else residents think will help tell their story.

Submissions and questions should be emailed to Matheson Museum Curator of Collections Kaitlyn Hof-Mahoney at curator@mathesonmuseum.org

For more information, call 352-378-2280.

Free classes

Williams Temple Church of God in Christ’s Family Ministries will begin offering free English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes three days a week.

Classes will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the church at 628 MW Seventh Ave.

You can register on site or you may download the registration form from www.wtcogicfl.com.

For more information, call or text 352-575-0746 or email wtcogicfl628@gmail.com.

Support groups

The Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center provides free and confidential support groups throughout the year led by trained and skilled facilitators. Groups are offered in a variety of modalities that include counseling and discussion, equine assisted, yoga combined with counseling and discussion and art and mindfulness. These groups allow survivors of sexual violence to connect and begin exploring ways to heal in a safe and supportive environment.

Groups that are offered include the following: Female survivors of sexual violence; adult survivors of childhood sexual violence, male survivors of sexual violence and LGBTQ+ survivors of sexual violence.

For more information, call 352-264-6760.

Fitness

The public is encouraged to attend Afro-Fitness workouts that involve working out intensely to rhythmic drums and music.

Workouts will be held from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday (except 5th Thursdays) at the Cone Park library, 2801 E. University Ave.

For more information, call 352-334-0720.

Award

The Greater Gainesville Chamber has partnered with the University of Florida Inspiring Women Leaders Conference to honor a Greater Gainesville Chamber business member who has created a workplace culture that exemplifies diversity and inclusion.

Organizations that showcase exemplary insight and determination in the area of workplace diversity are encouraged to apply at https://bit.ly/2NKasvL. The award covers excellence in all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion, as well as highlighting diverse employers and employees across a variety of sectors, including housing, public, private, charity and education.

'Science Surpises'

The Florida Museum of Natural History is going outside the museum walls to offer a science outreach program for underserved children.

Alberto Lopez, school outreach coordinator for the Florida Museum, said “Science Surprises” is a hands-on program designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade that offers flexibility and is tailored to participants. The program is offered in a four-part series with classes that are usually one-hour long. He said the purpose is to instill an interest in science and help children become better problem solvers by using creativity and communication skills. Lopez said the program, which kicked off in January, has been offered in east Gainesville at Cone Park Branch Library, Caring and Sharing Learning School, the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County and other places.

For more information and to inquire about having the program taught at your site, call 352-294-6950 or email alopez@flmnh.ufl.edu.

Farmer's Market

The Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program WIC Clinic Market with the freshest produce at affordable prices is open now through October.

The market, which is a collaboration between the Alachua County Health Department, the WIC program and local farmers, is open from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the main parking lot of the Alachua County Health Department at 224 SE 24th St.

Volunteers needed

The Alachua County Crisis Center is seeking volunteers to become Crisis Line counselors.

Training continues for six weeks on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is no fee for training, and applicants do not need to possess any specific degrees or certification. Training is held at the Alachua County Crisis Center, 218 SE 24th Str. After training is complete, the Crisis Center asks for a commitment of 24 four-hour shifts.

Volunteers learn active listening, crisis intervention, suicide prevention, community disaster response and more. Volunteering is an opportunity to impact the lives of fellow community members and gain life-enhancing communication skills.

For more information, call 352-264-6782.

Scholarships

Saint Leo University is offering scholarships to Florida Catholic High School students.

Beginning in the fall, the Catholic Promise Scholarship will award eligible Florida students who have attended four years at a Catholic high school with an annual scholarship of $14,000 toward their tuition at Saint Leo University.

For more information, visit https://www.saintleo.edu/campus-scholarships.

Career, job programs

If you are interested in a well-paying and exciting career that doesn’t require years of college, then you’re in luck because Santa Fe College has career and technical education programs that can be completed in one year or less.

There are certificate programs available in such areas as business, construction, education, biotechnology, health, dental, nursing, information technology, emergency medical services and more.

For more information, visit www.sfcollege.edu or call 352-395-5000.

Scholarships

The University of Florida and its IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences offers scholarships to transfer students with associate of arts degrees from state colleges in Florida.

The “Florida Pathways to Success: A Research University /Minority-Serving Community College Partnership to Enhance Retention and Diversity of Transfer Students” is funded through the National Science Foundation Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.

The scholarships are available to transfer students majoring in microbiology and cell science in the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Requirements include having an associate degree from a Florida public college, demonstrated financial need and a minimum 2.5 grade point average. The average annual scholarship award per student is $6,500, renewable for two academic years. The scholarship is available to UF online and on-campus students who are full-time, which means carrying a 12-credit hour course load.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2ZvipZl.

For more information, email microsstem@ifas.ufl.edu

Blount Center

Whether you are looking to earn a degree, improve your job skills or launch a new startup, the Santa Fe College Blount Center Campus is ready to meet your needs.

Located at 401 NW Sixth St., the Blount Center offers daytime and evening classes in a small-school quality education environment.

The center also offers adult education programs, and one-stop student services for such things as admissions and advisement, financial aid assistance, tutoring, open computer lab, math studio and more.

For information, call 352-395-5647 for student services, 352-395-4496 for adult education and 352-395-5647 for college credit programs.

Bingo

The VFW Post 2811 will expand its Bingo Play to include games every Sunday and Wednesday.

The Sunday games will start at 1 p.m. and the Wednesday games will start at 5:30 p.m. at the post at 1150 NE Waldo Road. The games are open to the public.

Free coffee, water and snacks will be available, and door prizes will be given away. The kitchen will be open to serve low-cost menu items.

For more information, call 352-256-3066.

Food

A food truck operated by Country Baptist Church will be in the parking lot of VFW Post 2811 at 1150 NE Waldo Road from 3-4 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month to distribute food.

A $5 donation will be appreciated, and you should bring your own box or basket for food items.

For more information, call 352-376-7660.

Abandoned vehicles

The city of Gainesville Code Enforcement will now handle all abandoned vehicles in the city, regardless of location.

Previously, Code Enforcement was only responsible for abandoned vehicles on private property and the Gainesville Police Department handled those on roadways and public right of way.

An abandoned vehicle is defined by city code as any vehicle that appears to be incapable of safe operation under its own power on public streets and/or any vehicle not having a current motor vehicle registration tag properly attached.

All illegally parked vehicles on roadways and public right of way that do not fit the definition of an abandoned vehicle will continue to be handled by GPD.

For more information, call 352-393-8460 or email lookjs@cityofgainesville.org.

Street lights

Gainesville Regional Utilities is asking customers to help keep the community safe by reporting streetlights that are out, broken, dim, flickering or lit during the day.

Customers will need to describe the problem and provide either the five-digit identification number mounted on the pole or give the location by using nearby streets or addresses.

To report problems, call 352-334-3434 or fill out the form at www.gru.com/streetlights.

Preventing mosquitoes

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County is encouraging citizens to help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, do the following:

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances, and other items that aren't being used.

• Empty and clean bird baths and pets' water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water. Maintain the water balance (pool chemistry) of swimming pools. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use. Repair broken screens on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

• Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves. Those who must be outside when mosquitoes are active must cover up.

• Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective. Use netting to protect children younger than two months.

Health clinic

In need of medical care?

If so, the RAHMA Mercy Clinic provides free health care to individuals and families without health insurance and income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday in the rear of the Hoda Academy at 5220 SW 13th St. There also is a voucher program for lab work and medications.

For more information, call 352-792-8324 or visit www.rahmamercyclinic.com.

Housing repair funds

So, you need major home repairs you just can’t afford.

Well, if you are a homeowner, then you may be eligible to have your home repairs done at no cost to you through the city of Gainesville Housing Rehabilitation Program, which is accepting applications.

Repair assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Housing & Community Development Division at the Thomas Center, Building B, Room 245, located at 302 NE Sixth Ave.

Priority will be given to homeowners and households with special needs, in addition to eligible homeowners.

For more information, call 352-393-8568.

Court service

The Alachua County Clerk's Office has a new service to assist those who choose to represent themselves in legal matters.

Called TurboCourt, the service is similar to TurboTax. Users are asked a series of questions and the needed paperwork is made available for filing.

TurboCourt is now available for divorce, domestic violence, small claims, and eviction cases.

For more information, call 352-374-3636.

Support group

Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center is starting a support group for adults who were sexually abused as children.

The group will meet for 10 weeks on Thursday afternoons/evenings. There is no cost, but participants must register. The start date will soon be determined (participants must call for more information).

Support groups allow room for survivors of violence to openly discuss what happened to them and how it continues to affect their lives. It also provides tools to process what they've survived.

To register and for more information, call 352-264-6765.

Energy assistance

Elder Options is offering energy assistance through its Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program.

Help is available to those 60 and older, with income guidelines, who are having problems keeping their home warm during the winter or cool during the summer and are in an energy crisis.

An energy crisis means electricity has been shut off or is due to be shut off, and there is a lack of fuel, fans, wood, blankets and heaters, and the heating/cooling system is broken.

The following will be provided: Electric bill payment, purchase of energy-related supplies, and repair of heating/cooling systems.

To apply, call 800-262-2243 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or leave a voicemail after hours.

Caregiver funds

The Elder Options Home Care for the Elderly Program has funds available for qualified caregivers.

The program provides a monthly payment of $106 to help caregivers take care of low-income elders around the clock. The funds can help with the cost of food, housing, clothing, medical care and supplies.

The caregiver must live with the person full time and provide care. The person being cared for must be 60 or older and must meet financial eligibility.

To apply and for more information, call the Elder Helpline at 800-262-2243.

Cancer support group

Are you or someone you care about in need of a cancer support group, transportation for medical treatments or financial assistance with prescription drugs?

Locate resources for these needs and more on the website www.CancerResourceGuideNCF.org. The Cancer Resource Guide of North Central Florida is a public service of North Central Florida Cancer Control Collaborative, the WellFlorida Council and the Florida Department of Health Cancer Control Program.

The Cancer Resource Guide of North Central Florida lists support groups, community and caregiver resources, financial support services and tobacco cessation activities throughout the region. The online guide also includes a wide range of cancer-related resources, such as summer camps for children with cancer, sources for breast prosthesis and wigs, and medical assistance for individuals who are uninsured or under-insured, including low-cost and no-cost mammograms.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Cypress & Grove to be site of Gainesville Area Rowing Inc.'s fundraiser