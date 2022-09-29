Gainesville brothers charged in meth trafficking bust

Sep. 29—A pair of Gainesville brothers were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found roughly $17,000 of the drug in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, both of Gainesville, were booked Wednesday, Sept. 28, in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators searched a home Wednesday on Cherry Lane in Gainesville.

Investigators found more than 180 grams of meth and more than $10,000 in cash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the estimated street value of the drugs is $17,000.