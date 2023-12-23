Gainesville brothers win national recognition for money management skills monitored by app

Money management may be a challenge for children and adults alike. However, an app helped two Gainesville brothers learn about financial literacy and save over $2,000 combined.

2 brothers receive national recognition

Lucius Figueroa, 14, and August Figueroa, 11, were honored for being BusyKid’s Top Performers of 2023. The Figueroa brothers are among the 50 children who were selected across the nation.

Each child who received the honor of being a BusyKid Top Performer received a $100 bonus added to their account and a special badge added to their app dashboard.

App helps parents and children with financial literacy

BusyKid was created in 2020 by CEO and Founder Gregg Murset, 50, to help parents and children between the ages of 6-17 years old get direct experience earning, sharing, spending, investing and saving real money through the app by completing chores.

The app provides kids with VISA debit cards to help them manage their own money after completing tasks.

“I’ve been working with clients for over 20 years and I’ve come across successful business types and they worked really hard and they know how to work with money,” said Murset, an Arizona State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Murset, who is also a certified financial planner, said he wanted to create a practical tool for children to get a head start on money management.

The BusyKid app allows parents to distribute funds to their children once chores are completed and the money is allocated to three different areas: spending, sharing (charity) and investing, Murset said.

App teaches to earn and not burn money

“This is a practical tool to let them practice how money works,” he said. “We want to teach them the importance of earning it and not burning it.”

The Figueroa brothers’ performance stood out to him because their accounts had no declines and a significant amount of savings, Murset said.

Lucius Figueroa saved $600 and August Figueroa saved $1,500, Murset said.

“This is an amazing feat for these young kids,” Murset said. “After we teach kids not to steal, we have to teach them how to manage money. They don’t get taught this in school and you have to practice it. It doesn't happen overnight, and children learn by actively doing it. That’s how it works in the minds of young people.”

App has 150,00 members

The app currently has 150,000 members and the main goal of the app is to keep it simple and for app users to learn the basics about money management, Murset said.

“Sometimes parents get freaked out and are not great at it (financial literacy) themselves,” Murset said. “Be more transparent with your kids the next time a bill comes up - what it takes to keep the AC on, and how much of the tip to leave behind in a restaurant. Just by sharing the information, it will get them better at it.”

The father of six said his influence in finance came from his father who he saw working with others and witnessing what money can do for people.

“Five of my children have left the nest with $10,000 saved and the sixth one is on its way,” Murset said.

Mother impressed with app

Ariel Figueroa, the mother of Lucius and August, said she found out about the app a year and a half ago.

Upon downloading the app, she was awed by the personal customization feature, having cards provided to her children and the ability to set up the auto payment feature, Ariel Figueroa said.

“I wanted them to understand the thought of saving money as you get older,” she said. “The app teaches them a lot of responsibility and self-control to save so much money in a short amount of time.”

The app also instills the value of having an excellent work ethic, she said.

The brothers speak

The brothers attend Kanapaha Middle School.

Lucius Figueroa, the older brother, said Learning about money management is important, especially during times of inflation, Lucius Figueroa said, adding the app is helping him save up for when it is time to live on his own.

Financial literacy: No longer 'Just Getting By'

“It may not sound as important as most kids my age may think, but in less than a year I’ll be learning how to drive and will be going places, so it’s important I learn how to use the money wisely,” he said.

August Figueroa said he was excited when he heard the news of him and his brother being selected as BusyKid’s Top Performers of 2023 and the extra $100 that went into his account.

“I make sure I do all the chores to get all the money I can,” he said. “The app taught me the importance of saving and it is very useful to learn that.”

His advice to his peers on saving money is, “Don’t blow it all on candy.”

August Figueroa, left, and Lucius Figueroa, right, of Gainesville, were honored for being BusyKid’s Top Performers of 2023. (Photo special to The Sun by Ariel Figueroa)

Good for kids to learn value of money

James Meeks, the brothers’ stepfather, said he loves how they are learning the value of earning and saving money.

“I want them to feel they earned what they got instead of having everything handed to them,” Meeks said.

Meeks said he see adults having a tough time with money management skills so he is fortunate of the app teaching children early on about this life skill.

“Teaching early is a good thing for them,” he said. “It is something the app helps us do.”

