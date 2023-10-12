Gainesville business owner arrested, admits to killing neighbor's cats with antifreeze

A Gainesville man and owner of Tight Endz Barber Shop has been arrested after he admitted to poisoning and killing his neighbor’s cats with antifreeze for scratching his car.

Terry Guider, 46, was arrested Monday night and faces felony charges for killing at least one of his neighbor’s cats named Oreo. Hours after his arrest, however, his neighbor, Tyanna Ceglia, said her second cat, Dakota, was found with the same poison in its system and had to be euthanized.

“We had to say goodbye to our sweet Oreo who did absolutely nothing wrong and was punished all because this monster thought he was scratching his truck,” Ceglia wrote in a post on Nextdoor warning neighbors to keep their cats safe from the poison.

WCJB-TV20 first reported the arrest Tuesday, where Ceglia expressed sadness over her neighbor killing her 4-year-old child Aliyah's best friends.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Ceglia said her friend was house-sitting for her when Guider approached her door and threatened to hurt her cats for scratching his car. His words were caught on her security camera.

“I will kill your cat if they come on my property again,” he said into the camera.

The next day, the family returned home to find their cat acting sluggish and unlike himself. Ceglia said Oreo's health rapidly declined before he had to be humanely euthanized.

The University of Florida Small Animal Hospital performed an autopsy that confirmed the cat had ingested the antifreeze, the report said.

More: Gainesville woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Butler Plaza last month

“Unfortunately our other cat, Dakota, showed signs of being sick as well," Ceglia wrote when announcing Guider’s arrest. "Our friends who had her took her into the emergency vet and she had indeed been poisoned as well. She had a much smaller amount which is why it took so long to figure out that she was sick. She was in kidney failure and they decided to humanely euthanize her.”

The arrest report states that Guider “willingly and intentionally” poured antifreeze into cat food and put the food in his yard, resulting in the death of Oreo. Guider admitted to police his brother advised him to put out the antifreeze to keep the castaway.

Ceglia said the police were notified of the second cat’s death and have added those details to the case. She said she hopes the family's cats get justice.

“This could have been handled so differently. He could have taken us to court, he could have called animal control. Instead, he took my daughter's cat that she had known her whole life and our other cat that literally did no wrong ever,” Ceglia said in a message to The Sun. “Violence should never be the answer.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville business owner admits to poisoning neighbor's cats