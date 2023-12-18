Gainesville city manager warns GRU Authority action could lead to drastic budget cuts

The Gainesville City Manager wrote a memo to the mayor Monday warning him of the dramatic budget cuts the city would have to make if the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority board decides to slash the portion of money the utility gives the city each year.

The government services contribution (GSC) — money given to the general government from GRU each year — was decreased by 55.4% for fiscal year 2024, a reduction of $19 million, in order to help pay off some of the $315 million of GRU debt. The change forced the city to raise taxes, cut over 100 jobs and increase utility rates for next year. Now, the GRU Authority board is discussing even more cuts to the GSC.

"Make no mistake, the FY 2025 budget development process will be more difficult, as most Departments have already reduced operational expenses and a large number of vacant positions have already been eliminated,” City Manager Cynthia Curry wrote. “All department operations, including public safety, must be evaluated in FY 2025.”

Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry, shown speaking at the state's Oct. 16 JLAC hearing, warned of more budget cuts on Monday if the GRU Authority board decides to further slash its government services contribution.

At a November GRU Authority workshop, Chair Craig Carter said he believes the utility needs to do more to protect itself, and that the city has been given too much slack.

“Recently the city was pretty proud of their debt ratio, and we're sort of upside down,” Carter said. “They built a business and milked it dry and now they're saying, ‘Hey, we're looking good over here.’ Is there any true up? Was there any talk about true up, getting our money back?”

In December the authority discussed different scenarios for the future of the GSC including keeping it the same, cutting it by $7.8 million, and ceasing the contribution entirely.

In her memo Curry said that the baseline cuts will be applied evenly across all departments of the city. This could mean dramatic cuts in public safety departments including $4 million from police and $3 million from fire, inevitably leading to more layoffs in these areas.

The memo also states that outside agency funding will be reduced to zero. This indicates that outside entities such as GRACE Marketplace, the Early Learning Coalition, the Hippodrome and many more Gainesville cultural staples may completely lose funding.

Curry sent a message to Gaineville-based service providers expressing the likelihood of these cuts.

“This will surely impact our ability to maintain current funding levels for General Government programs, services, and the level of outside agency support you have come to rely on,” she wrote. “I share this information with you in the spirit of transparency as you begin to prepare your budgets and develop your fundraising plans for the upcoming year.”

