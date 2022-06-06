Gainesville community wears orange to honor victims and survivors of gun violence

Pastor Ronald Foxx at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church speaks to the community in Porters Quarter about the impact of gun violence.

It was a sunny Saturday with blistering summer heat but that didn't stop a crowd of 30 people dressed in orange from coming together at the Porters Quarter Community Center to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence.

Faye Williams, a local community activist, instructed everyone who came to the "We Wear Orange: Stand Up and Speak Out" event to put their hands together and place them on their chests.

"And now I want you all to breathe in and breathe out," Williams said.

Everyone in attendance took a deep breath, preparing themselves to hear the devastating and heartbreaking stories of people who have lost a loved one due to gun violence.

For three days, Gainesville and city of Alachua residents were draped in orange as part of the We Wear Orange weekend to raise awareness for gun violence.

The gathering at Porters Community Center on Southwest Third Street was hosted by the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in Alachua County and Music Arts Movement Action (M.A.M.A's Club).

Marnie Wiss, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action and one of the event organizers, looked around at everyone who showed up to hear the stories of the survivors of gun violence.

"It gives me a little hope," Wiss said. "It's also the fact that so many of people here are survivors reminds me of why we do the work we do. It gets really disheartening and really exhausting and I have to say that I want it to stop."

Stephanie Scott talks about her son Christopher Scott, 13, who was killed last year in a shooting at the American Legion hall on Northwest Sixth Street.

Stephanie Scott, a Gainesville resident and mom, was one of the survivors at the event. Scott lost her son Christopher Scott, 13, who was among five people shot and killed at a teen party on June 24, 2021, at the American Legion located at 4701 NW Sixth St. Four others were injured in the shooting.

Scott said telling the story of her son helps her heal.

"He was my protector even though he was young. He was my best friend, he was my go-to guy," Scott said.

Robin Lillie is another Gainesville resident who lost a son to gun violence.

Lillie said she lost her son Tyler Pearson, 29, in 2019. After her son's death she got involved with Moms Demand Action to share her son's story.

"It's hard and the grieving process is not easy," Lillie said. "One day you're up and a lot of days you're down, so talking about it for me is therapeutic."

Other survivors included Kenneth Johnson, founder of the Gladiator Foundation, who lost his brother in downtown Gainesville in 2002. Regina Livingston, founder of the Unspoken Treasure Society, spoke about how she lost her niece. And Susan Browder, a senior Survivor Fellow with Everytown Survivor Network, spoke about how she lost her daughter to gun violence.

Moms Demand Action states that 2021 was one of the deadliest years for gun violence in the United States. According to the Gun Archive — a nonprofit that provides information on gun violence — last year there were 45,013 deaths due to gun violence in the United States and 20,923 of those deaths were homicides.

"Ive been doing this for so long and I know how many solutions there are to this that aren't so hard to take," Wiss said. "And I am so angry that there are people cynical enough or greedy enough, or power hungry enough to look away from those solutions."

We Wear Orange

We Wear Orange weekend is a national movement in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed at age 15 in Chicago in 2013. Her friends wore her favorite color orange to honor her.

On Friday, in recognition of gun violence survivors and in a demonstration of community solidarity, residents gathered for the lighting of the fountain in Gainesville's Depot Park.

And on Saturday, Moms Demand Action hosted a We Wear Orange event in the city of Alachua. Sunday the Florida Chapter of Moms Demand Action hosted a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) virtual summit.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville community wears orange to honor victims of gun violence