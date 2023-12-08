Gainesville council OKs $1.2M in new street work

Dec. 8—Gainesville streets will get some much-needed attention next year.

The Gainesville City Council approved a contract Tuesday with WOPAC Construction for mill and overlay improvements along residential streets, including Denton and Lindsay streets.

"We're looking at almost 11,000-square-yards of new pavement, or around a couple football fields worth of new pavement," said Allen McDonald, the Public Works Director of the city. "Essentially, it's a preventative maintenance program; we've spent a lot of money and invested a lot of time and effort into these streets, millions of dollars, and we need to incorporate this preventative maintenance program to extend the life of that infrastructure."

The project will be completed in three phases;

—The first phase will focus on Garnett Street between Denton and Dodson streets. The initial plan was going to include Garnett east of Lindsay, but a water line on the east side of the railroad needs to be repaired before the street work can begin.

—The second phase will be along Denton Street between Davis and Church streets, and also between Modrall and Pecan streets. A section of Lindsay is being repaired as well, from Pecan Street north to California Street.

"Part of that [on Denton] is already completed, but only half," said McDonald. "We're picking up the rest of that."

—Phase three will include parts of Perry, Potter and Mill streets and a few others in the area.

"If you all remember, when we first talked about starting the sub project and how to do that, if we want to keep the streets around longer, we had to maintain them," said City Manager Barry Sullivan. "This isn't because anything's wrong with the street; it's because this is regular maintenance that you do to prevent it."

"It is a $1.2 million project," said McDonald. "It actually came in at $17,000 under budget, so we have that funds available for change orders if we need them."

Rezone reconsideration

The council also considered a rezoning request by Petroflex. The 12-acre property in question is just southwest of the Interstate 35 and US 82 intersection and is owned by Petroflex. Currently, the property is zoned as an Outdoor Commercial (C-3) Zoning District, allowing for shopping and retail.

Petroflex wants to rezone the district as an Industrial District to build storage facilities. This would officially be part of the city's plans for that area.

"It is a good ways off of I-35, it's a good ways off 82 and it's surrounded by C-2 and C-3," said Sullivan. "It's legal to do it and it would meet and be able to follow our comprehensive plan. To do this would allow Petroflex to have an additional area to store stuff and it would open that up."

However, the fact that it is connected to Petroflex is giving council members pause before making a decision.

"I-35 is perfect for commercial, which would bring in more utilization from the community. It would bring in higher values and also bring in sales tax," said Sullivan. "[Petroflex] is an industry in a commercial zone, so it's a non-conforming entity. By doing this, you're creating something so a non-conforming use can expand, and so then it would promote the non-conforming use."

This conflict of how the rezone will impact long-term plans led the discussion to be continued in the upcoming weeks through the city council meeting on Dec. 19.

"You're sort of damned if you do and damned if you don't," said Sullivan. "This is a developable property that could become commercial in the future ... staff gave the recommendation, the PNZ recommended for it, but one of the risks is then now we have industrial in that zone, and will other people around there start to come and ask for industrial, or will this be a 12 acre industrial island on its own?"

TIRZ public hearing

A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 over the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) on 3,000 acres around the Gainesville Municipal Airport.

"This would be our second one," said Sullivan. "This doesn't mean anybody gets any economic development benefit off of it. This is just to create the TIRZ, then you have to get a development agreement with a private person if that person is going to utilize those additional funds, or the city can have those funds set aside and we could use it for public improvement projects ourselves."

The TIRZ would cover the area west of I-35, east of Farm to Market Road 1199, south of Farm to Market Road 1202 and north of the Elm Fork Trinity River.

"Most of this zone is on airport property; 1,200 acres is on airport property, and there's virtually no taxes on that," said Sullivan. "People build additional hangars, if people do that a percentage of that tax increment would be able to go to do things at the airport. Our airport is self-sufficient, but this would help with some of the bigger capital needs."

A TIRZ is a way to incentivize development that would likely not happen through private investment by taking already existing property taxes and putting them in a special fund for projects in the reinvestment zone. This encourages developers to build infrastructure, such as streets, public water and sewer drainage, knowing that 80 percent of what they invest will be reimbursed by the city.

"This is a little different from the original one we did because such a high percentage of everything, over about half of it is dealing with city-owned property that we don't want to sell at this time and we want to continue to lease out," said Sullivan. "We want to continue to do that and have whatever is built on it to go back in to support that airport because it is a big economic driver for us in the city."

The public hearing will be part of the next city council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.