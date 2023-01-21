Gainesville double murder suspect ID'd by police

Jan. 21—A Gainesville teen has been identified as the suspect in a double murder on the city's northside Monday.

Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is a white male described as being 5'8" tall, 130-140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. King does have a tattoo on his lower left arm.

King is accused of gunning down Antonio Delgado, 19 and a male juvenile, 16, both of Gainesville. The victims died later from their gunshot wounds.

'King was identified during the investigation as the person responsible and Investigators made numerous attempts to communicate with him," stated Capt. Tom Reynolds in a Gainesville Police Department statement late Friday. "King currently has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the offense of Capital Murder, which is a Capital Felony offense."

Anyone with information on King's location is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The police department can be contacted anonymously through the Crime Tips Hotline at (940) 612-0000.