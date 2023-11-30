Gainesville elementary school to receive Christmas gifts from local church

Ignite Life Center of Gainesville welcomed the Christmas holiday Wednesday with the opening night of the Festival of Trees, a community centered event that celebrates the reciprocity of Christmas.

Members of the church and community enjoyed listening to Christmas tunes and socializing while fundraising for Metcalfe Elementary School, a predominantly Black school located in northeast Gainesville.

“We find needs and fill them,” said Mark Vega, lead pastor of Ignite Life Center at 404 NW 14th Ave., “and that’s what we like doing as a church.”

The church, which has a predominantly Hispanic congregation, plans to use the proceeds to buy gifts for an entire grade level class. According to Vega, some of the teachers at the school are affiliated with the church and help communicate what the children need most. Last year, the church purchased gifts ranging from backpacks to Legos for the entire kindergarten class.

“We’ll go in Santa’s sleigh and deliver those gifts in person, and it’s a phenomenal experience,” Vega said.

Considering this was only the second year of the event, the opening night was a success, said Vega, showcasing the 38 differently decorated Christmas trees available in the raffle with prizes, hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, fire pits, Santa and even a petting zoo.

The trees were displayed in rows with Santa on the stage in the sanctuary of the church.

“We had a meeting in the church, and they asked the question if anyone wanted to volunteer to be Santa. And I thought, why not me?” said Robert Florentino. Florentino’s favorite part of the event, however, is donations the center makes with all of the proceeds.

Associate pastor Nicole Gomez said each Christmas tree is individually decorated and sponsored by a business or member of the community. Each tree was decorated with around $250 worth of gifts and given a theme. Gifts ranged from foot massagers to Bath & Body Works products. One tree even had a Captain America theme.

Erick Godinez, associate pastor and sponsor of the Strong Tower Construction tree, was donated a 10-piece tool kit for a tree.

“To be able to extend love to the community, seeing kids smiling and enjoying themselves at the event, it makes everything worth it,” said Gomez.

Preparation for opening night was entirely community based, according to volunteer Ana Hernandez. The church and members of the community started setting up on Sunday. According to members of the center, the event could not have been possible without its community of sponsors and church members.

Attendees were able to sip and munch on hot chocolate, coffee and cookies provided by Sysco, as they were greeted by members dressed as the Grinch, Christmas trees and snowmen. This kept the Christmas spirit flowing from the inside of the center to the outside, where there were bonfires and animals, including a petting zoo full of goats, pigs and chickens, along with pony rides from Pop-up Ponies and Petting Pals out of Tampa.

“I pet the goats. I’m a big goat person,” said Jessica Harwell, mom of 12-year-old Janayia and 15-year-old Jaquez. Harwell was pleased to have the opportunity to enjoy a night at a place that means so much to her kids.

According to Vega, the center was founded in Gainesville in 2007, with eight people. Since then, it has expanded locally and nationally, in New York and Arizona. The church strives to continue to be community based with programs for foster care, emergency shelter and those less fortunate.

“We wanted to create a space for the entire family,” Vega said. “It’s an opportunity for us to open our doors and let the community in.”

Santa Claus and several of his elves made an appearance at the opening night of the Festival of Trees event held Wednesday at Ignite Life Center in Gainesville. (Credit: Submitted photo)

With opening night now in the past, the Festival of Trees is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday (Dec. 1). Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festival-of-trees-2023-tickets-733589986397?aff=oddtdtcreator and at the door for $10 and raffle tickets for an additional $3.

“Jesus is the reason for the season,” Gomez said.

