Gainesville man, 19, charged with abusing 18-month-old child

A 19-year-old Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child abuse after he brought an 18-month-old child to the hospital with "significant injuries, including a broken arm, according to a Gainesville Police Department report.

According to the report, Justin Ivey Lamar Shavers brought the child to the hospital where staff identified several injuries, including multiple fractures on his left arm, burns on his chin, legs and chest, and bite marks on his chest, shoulder, wrist and thigh.

Shavers is in a romantic relationship with the child's mother and was watching the child while she was away, the report said.

Shavers initially told police that two masked men with guns forced their way into his apartment on two separate occasions and threatened to hurt Shavers and his family if he told anyone what happened, the report said. Shavers said the men forced him at gunpoint to burn the boy with a space heater and iron, and also forced him to bite the child.

Shavers changed his story, however, after being told that a camera points in the direction of his apartment door, and admitted to intentionally injuring the child, the report said.

He told police he was "frustrated" that the child was misbehaving and not listening to him, and that the abuse occurred on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, the report said. Shavers described five separate instances of abuse, according to the report.

He said the child punched him so he bit him four times. He also said the child urinated on the bed, so he burned his chest with a space heater, according to his report.

He told police that the child kicked him so he took a small pin and stabbed his feet with it and that the child fell off the bed and broke his arm, the report said. Medical staff, however, said the broken arm was an inflicted injury and not the result of a fall.

Shavers, who was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and five counts of aggravated child abuse, told police he did not seek medical care for the child because he was trying to protect himself, the report said.

