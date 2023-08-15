Gainesville man, 24, charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A 24-year-old Gainesville man has been charged with multiple felony counts of possession and distribution of child pornography following a cybertip last year received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Tyler Davis McCann-Carter faces eight counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of such material, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report.

The tip was received on July 25, 2022, and involved a kik (instant messaging mobile app) user's accounts related to child exploitation, according to an arrest report. The tip included three videos that showed child sexual abuse.

Detectives traced the IP address used to upload the videos back to the suspect's roommate and later linked an email address and recovery phone number to McCann-Carter.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence on Feb. 3, 2023.

During questioning, McCann-Carter denied having a current kik account and said he last used the app in 2014. But he later said that the account could be found on one or more of his devices, according to his arrest report.

He told police that he didn't know what the uploaded files might have contained, and that he didn't recognize any of the redacted clips from the videos. McCann-Carter also told police that he would sometimes report groups on kik that were related to child sexual abuse, the report said.

"Maybe I was trying to bait somebody out, maybe," he said of the videos.

Police found on his devices one image and seven videos ranging between 8 and 25 seconds.

When asked why he would send these types of videos to "bait" people, he told police that it was probably all he had. He acknowledged that the only way to share the videos on kik would be to save the videos himself, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man charged with possession, distribution of child porn