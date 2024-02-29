Gainesville man, 33, accused in fatal attack of homeless man off Northeast 16th Avenue

A Gainesville man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder after police say he attacked a homeless man at his campsite and beat him to death.

Romanda Thompson, 33, is being held without bail at the Alachua County Jail in connection with the death of Kelly Robert Byrne, whose address is listed as Grace Marketplace.

According to the Gainesville Police Department arrest report, at about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Thompson attacked Byrne at Byrne's campsite off Northeast 16th Avenue. The report says that Thompson "incapacitated" Byrne and then dragged him about 50 feet behind a piece of machinery. Thompson then stomped on the man's face before strangling him to death, the report said.

The man was found dead at about 11:29 a.m. after someone reported seeing his feet sticking out from behind the piece of machinery. He had visible bruises, swelling and lacerations on his face and hands, the report said.

Surveillance video from the Circle K at 1515 N. Main St. showed Thompson in the area just before 1 a.m., the report said. He was wearing a blue jacket and had a white feather in his hair.

The surveillance camera later "captured the entire homicide," the report says. The feather in Thompson's hair also is visible. Forensic investigators located drag marks and a blood trail consistent with what was seen on the video.

Police located Thompson just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday outside his mother's home in northwest Gainesville. He had visible stains on his shoes that tested "presumptive positive" for blood, and a blue jacket could be seen inside a vehicle parked outside of the home.

According to the report, Thompson made "confusing" and "conflicting" statements about his whereabouts that night. He later confirmed to police that he was the man seen on surveillance video outside of the Circle K just before 1 a.m. Shown a picture of the victim, Thompson said he recognized him and that he had seen him downtown. He then denied recognizing him.

Thompson then refused to answer anymore questions.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man, 33, accused of strangling homeless man to death