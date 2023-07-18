Gainesville man, 41, arrested after police say he stabbed a man multiple times

A Gainesville man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a man multiple times, almost killing him.

The attack took place early Tuesday morning in a Gainesville apartment complex parking lot where an unnamed witness claims that he, along with Jermaine Bright and the victim were going to engage in a physical altercation.

The witness said Bright attacked the man after knocking him to the ground. Bright, 41, is accused of climbing on top of the victim and stabbing him multiple times with a pocket knife. He is being charged with attempted homicide, though court records have him facing premeditated first-degree murder.

More: UF student sentenced to probation after participation in U.S. Capitol riot

More: Gainesville man who threatened city officials enters veteran treatment court

The victim, who was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital, sustained severe cuts in his back and shoulder and has a fractured spine. He was bleeding heavily and losing consciousness, according to GPD. He is now in stable condition.

After being detained by police, Bright initially denied his involvement in the fight and claimed the witness stabbed the victim. He later admitted to stabbing the man but claims the victim charged at him first, according to the police report. The witness, who wasn't charged and remained distant during the attack, said it was Bright who first attacked.

Police also found a small cut on Bright's finger which they said resembled a slice from a knife, though the defendant claimed it was cut on a fence previously. He requested a lawyer and didn't provide any more information, according to his arrest report.

Court records show that Bright has an extensive criminal record, which includes multiple convictions for battery, aggravated battery and theft.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man charged with attempted murder after stabbing