Gainesville man accused of molesting 15-year-old girl

Nov. 16—A Gainesville man faces child molestation charges after authorities said he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Armando Arath Martinez, 21, was charged with three counts of child molestation. He was booked Sunday, Nov. 13, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Martinez communicated with the 15-year-old girl online and met in person. The warrants said Martinez had sex with the girl in September.

Holbrook said Martinez was arrested in Missouri and brought back to Gainesville.

Holbrook did not provide any further information on the charges.