Gainesville man accused of molesting girl over 2-year span

Sep. 15—A 54-year-old Gainesville man was arrested earlier this week on charges he molested a girl over the course of two years, police said.

Repo X Lewis was charged with four counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the case involved a 12-year-old girl who came forward "with information that she had been improperly touched."

The warrants span from December 2020 to January of this year.

Lewis was booked Tuesday, Sept. 13, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Magistrate Court officials said Lewis was appointed a public defender.